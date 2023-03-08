All item IDs in Sons of the Forest

You can use console commands in games to reproduce all manners of effects, from simple debugging to effects such as god mode and flying. In Sons of the Forest, the console commands also allow you to spawn items in the world, letting you get your hands on weapons and resources that you need in a pinch. Each item in the game has its own unique Item ID that you have to know to spawn it. Here is the list of all Item ID codes in Sons of the Forest.

List of Item IDs in Sons of the Forest

How to use Item IDs in Sons of the Forest

You don’t need to know how to use console commands in Sons of the Forest to be able to spawn items. Instead, you will have to manipulate the save file, which means that the incorrect use of item codes can lead to the save file corruption. To prevent that, double-check your inputs and backup your save file. Here are the steps you need to take to spawn items:

Navigate to the following location on your computer: (drive:)>Users>your user name>AppData>LocalLow>Endnight>SonsOfTheForest>Saves Select the folder with your player ID, and then go to either SinglePlayer or MultiPlayer, depending on which save file you’re looking for. Open the latest save file folder, and then look for a file called PlayerInventorySaveData. Open that file in Notepad or another text editor of your choice, then search for the following code sequence: “:[]}]}}”}} Once you’ve found it, add the following string to it: {“ItemId”:ItemID,”TotalCount”:NumberOfItems,”UniqueItems”:[]} Replace ItemID section with the Item ID from the list, and NumberOfItems with how many of them you want to spawn. After you’re done, save the file and launch Sons of the Forest to find the new items in your inventory.

Item ID list