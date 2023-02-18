All Keqing Skills, Talents, and Ascension Materials in Genshin Impact

The original hyper-carry is here, and she remains a force to be reckoned with. Not to be forgotten, Keqing is a 5-star Sword character who wields the power of Electro to destroy her enemies. Keqing was added to the game since launch, but don’t let her age dissuade you from using her. Her power level is still high, especially since the introduction of Dendro has given many Electro characters a second wind. Learn more about Keqing in this guide here:

How to unlock Keqing in Genshin Impact

Screenshot by Gamepur

Keqing is a 5-star character who is available in the Standard Banner. This means any time you roll a 5-star character, you have a chance of obtaining a Keqing. Historically, Keqing has had one Character Event Wish banner, but this was an exception to the rule, and oftentimes, getting a Keqing is left up to chance.

Keqing Attacks in Genshin Impact

Screenshot by Gamepur

: Performs up to 5 rapid strikes. Charged Attack: Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to unleash 2 rapid sword strikes.

Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to unleash 2 rapid sword strikes. Plunging Attack: Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

Keqing Elemental Skill in Genshin Impact

Screenshot by Gamepur

Stellar Restoration: Hurls a Lightning Stiletto that annihilates her opponents like the swift thunder. When the Stiletto hits its target, it deals Electro DMG to opponents in a small AoE and places a Stiletto Mark on the spot hit. Hold: Hold to adjust the direction in which the Stiletto shall be thrown. Stilettos thrown by the Hold attack mode can be suspended in mid-air, allowing Keqing to jump to them when using Stellar Restoration a second time. Lightning Stiletto: If Keqing uses Stellar Restoration again or uses a Charged Attack while its duration lasts, it will clear the Stiletto Mark and produce different effects: If she uses Stellar Restoration again, she will blink to the location of the Mark and unleash one slashing attack that deals AoE Electro DMG. When blinking at a Stiletto that was thrown from a Holding attack, Keqing can leap across obstructing terrain. If Keqing uses a Charged Attack, she will ignite a series of thundering cuts at the Mark’s location, dealing AoE Electro DMG.

Keqing Elemental Burst in Genshin Impact

Screenshot by Gamepur

Starward Sword: Keqing unleashes the power of lightning, dealing Electro DMG in an AOE. She then blends into the shadow of her blade, striking a series of thunderclap-blows to nearby opponents simultaneously that deal multiple instances of Electro DMG. The final attack deals massive AoE Electro DMG.

Keqing Passive Skills in Genshin Impact

Screenshot by Gamepur

Land Overseer: When dispatched on an expedition in Liyue, time consumed is reduced by 25%.

Keqing Constellations in Genshin Impact

Screenshot by Gamepur

Thundering Might: Recasting Stellar Restoration while a Lightning Stiletto is present causes Keqing to deal 50% of her ATK as AoE Electro DMG at the start point and terminus of her Blink.

Ascension Materials