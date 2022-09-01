All King’s Fall hidden chest locations in Destiny 2

With the coming of the King’s Fall Raid to Destiny 2, Guardians new and old can experience a classic Destiny experience and get their hands on some of the best new loot in the game. Most of the loot will come from completing encounters, of course, but three secret chests are hidden throughout the activity, and each gives another shot at gear. The one caveat is secret chests only reward gear you’ve already earned from encounters, but they’re also the only way to get King’s Fall-specific armor mods. We’ll show how to find each of them in this guide.

Where to find King’s Fall secret chests

You’ll be able to find all three secret chests in King’s Fall before you fight Golgoroth, the second of four boss encounters in the Raid. Two require teamwork to unlock, and the third is a straight platforming challenge. None are difficult to find, but the requirements to open them differ. The first is the easiest to get.

First King’s Fall hidden chest, before the Totems encounter

Screenshot by Gamepur

To reach the first King’s Fall secret chest, you need to complete the Tomb Ship jumping puzzle. Once you’ve made it across the chasm, you’ll come to another Tomb Ship to carry you across a much shorter gap.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are two plates at either end of the platform where that Tomb Ship sits. Two players on your fireteam will need to stand on them to unlock the door to the secret chest. With the plates depressed, ride the Tomb Ship across and jump onto the jutting architecture to the left of the large doorway, then climb up the thin walkway to the opening in the wall. The chest is just behind the door.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once two people make it through the secret chest door, they can go to two plates beyond the huge opening to hold the door open for the rest of the team.

Second King’s Fall hidden chest, before the Golgoroth encounter

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you complete the Warpriest encounter, you’ll make your way into Golgoroth’s Cellar, a dark maze with four hidden plates your team needs to depress to unlock the chest in the middle of the area. A Guardian named Blake Robinson put together a handy map showing the locations of the plates as well as the order you need to activate them.

You must activate the plates in order, or the chest won’t open, so coordinate with your team to ensure everyone steps on them at the right time.

Image created by Blake Robinson via Imgur

Plate 1: Take the first right from the entrance, then right again at the first intersection you come to. Jump over the pit in the middle of the path.

Plate 2: Turn right at the entrance, then a left, avoiding the two pits. At the second intersection, turn left, and when you reach another crossroads, turn left again. At the third intersection, take a right, then left at the fourth intersection, and one more left to get to the plate against a locked door.

Plate 3: From the entrance, take the first right, then a left at the intersection, avoiding the two death pits at the crossing and in the hallway. Turn left again, jumping over the pit at the second intersection. Take one last left at the end of the hallway and jump over the rubble.

Plate 4: Follow the path right, left, and left, but rather than turning right a second time to go toward plate 2, go straight until you reach another intersection. Use the rocks to jump through a hole in the wall to get to the plate.

Plate 5: Follow the path to plate 2 until you reach the final pit, and instead of going left, go right, then right again at the last intersection. The plate is among the rubble there.

Third King’s Fall hidden chest, in the wall thruster jumping puzzle

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final secret chest in King’s Fall is in the massive room with the wall thrusters doing their darnedest to push you off to your death. When you reach the first platform with a plate, instead of crossing the chasm to the other side, look up and to the right to see a small platform extended from the support strut.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Jump to the small platform, then use your Ghost to reveal floating, invisible platforms you’ll take up and around.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you can’t take the invisible platforms any farther, turn to your right to see another small one extending from the strut.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Turn around again to see a larger platform extending from the wall. Jump to it next.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Your Ghost can reveal the final invisible surface you need to cross, then you can turn around and jump through the opening in the wall.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The chest is at the back of the room.