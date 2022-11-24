All Languages final exam answers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The Languages class in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet first started with us learning basic phrases in Spanish, French, German, Japanese, and Chinese, and we have now started in the second semester to learn all about the sounds that Pokémon make. Well, after six classes, it is finally time to face the final exam and see if we paid attention to Mr. Salvatore. To make sure you finish the school year, here are all the Languages final exam questions and answers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Languages final exam questions and answers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are exactly five questions that players will have to answer for their Languages final exam in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. To make everything easy to get you past this exam, here is a simple list with the questions and the answers:

Question Answer 1. Which of the following means “delicious”? B) Delicieux 2. What do these two foreign phrases mean? Je t’aime! Ich liebe dich! B) I love you 3. Based on what you just heard, what emotion do you think Pikachu was expressing? B) Anger 4. Based on what you just heard, what emotion do you think Pikachu was expressing? A) Happiness 5. What is your beloved teacher’s name? D) Salvatore

You are only supposed to get four questions out of these five to pass the Languages final exam in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. After the test is done, you will talk to the receptionist to see exactly how you did and will also receive 5 Exp. Candies M if you passed the final exam. You can use these candies to get your Pokémon some much-needed experience.

Now that you finished the final exam, you can also finish the friendship storyline with Mr. Salvatore by finding him and talking to him in the Academy. Once you finish the fourth and final event, you will receive a Meowth from him.