All Legendary Chests at The Temple of Light in God of War Ragnarok

Legendary Chests are the rarest treasure chests you can try to find in God of War Ragnarök. They can grant you any number of potent items in Ragnarök. Their rewards range from Relics, new armor upgrades, permanent health upgrades, and more. Each realm in Ragnarök contains an assortment of secrets to check off your list, and Legendary Chests are required if you want to collect every secret. This will explain how to unlock the Legendary Chests at the Temple of Light in God of War Ragnarök.

Where to find the Legendary Chests at the Temple of Light in God of War Ragnarok

The Temple of Light is a labyrinth with many secrets to collect. It lies within the region of Alfheim, the home of the elves. This location has three Legendary Chests to find.

Legendary Chest 1

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first Legendary Chest will be within eyesight shortly after Tyr shows Kratos how to platform off of walls. Proceed down the main story path, and you will see this chest in the dark chamber to the right of the room. As you climb the circular ramp, stick to the left side until you find a ledge that you can drop down on.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you drop down this ledge, fend off the explosive Wretches you will come across. After they’re dispatched, drop down to the bottom platform. The Legendary Chest will be waiting for you, containing a Runic attack for your Blades of Chaos.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Legendary Chest 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second chest will be near the Light gate you’ll encounter at the top of the circular ramps. Instead of opening this gate, look to your left and drop down. You will find a lever waiting for you but ignore it. Instead, proceed underneath the bridge you were standing on to the other side. You will see a chain you can pull down. Yank the chain until the purple crystal is lowered, then aim your axe until you see a blue beam, indicating a successful ricochet attempt.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Throw the axe, which will stick into the white wall behind the gate. Nothing will happen at first. Now let go of the chain, and a platform will rise. Recall your axe when the platform is raised to have the axe fly through a rope and knock the platform down.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once the platform falls to the ground, drop down and collect your second Legendary Chest.

Legendary Chest 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final Legendary Chest is near the end of the Temple of Light. Keep following Tyr until you reach a large room with walls you must leap and jump off to navigate. You can see the final chest while clinging to one of the walls you skip to, just out of reach. Leap from wall to wall while sticking to the room’s outer edges until you land on a platform with a large object you can Flame Latch.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This section can be tricky. Flame. Latch the hanging object, and yank it to the left. Let it swing to the left, and prepare to throw your axe. You can see a crystal wall as the object swings to the right. Throw the axe at it quickly. If you time it right, you will destroy a light barrier with your reflected shot and open the locked gate in front of the Legendary Chest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Platform up to the ledge behind the swinging object and procure the final Legendary Chest in the Temple of Light.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Grabbing Legendary Chests is a great way to ensure you’re prepared for any and everything the nine realms can throw at you.