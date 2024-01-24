Palworld Legendary Pals Explained: Where to Find all Legendary Pals

Recommended Videos

You’re not ready for how massive Palworld‘s map actually is. In these extensive yet somewhat barren lands, your chances of finding legendary pals can’t be up to chance.

As an adventurer, I couldn’t resist uncovering Palworld‘s ultimate legendary Pals. After kissing my 10 children back on the base on the forehead, my level 9 Nitewing and I set out on a terribly long and grindy adventure with nothing but a handful of berries and a wooden bat. Good news for me: just four of these legendary Pals exist in the current game version. Bad news for my Nitewing though — it’s on a wild goose chase across the treacherous Palapagos Islands just for a photoshoot with these majestic creatures. It’s an adventure that brought us closer… until I swapped him for a faster, sturdier Vanwyrm, that is. In this guide, I’ll show you how to find and get every legendary pal in Palworld.

Jetragon Location in Palworld

Screenshot by Gamepur

Jetragon can be found in the southwest corner of the map in Palworld, right at the end of the lava biome. The exact coordinates are X:-790 and Y:-321, and the nearest fast travel waypoint is called Beast of Everlasting Summer.

Before you set on an adventure to find him, make sure to pack heat-resistant gear and a stamina-heavy flyer. This area is full of lava, and should your mount just happen to fall in it; it’ll catch on fire and lose a solid portion of its health.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Jetragon is a legendary Dragon pal who can be mounted and has the Aerial Missile partner skill. He also has Gathering Level 3, but it would be criminal to keep him locked in your base with all his potential.

Related: How Many Pals Are In Palworld

If you’re planning to beat Jetragon in Palworld, reach level 50 and come with your strongest ice Pokemon. It also wouldn’t hurt to make sure your gear is in top condition for Palworld‘s most coveted flying mount.

Frostallion Location in Palworld

Screenshot by Gamepur

Frostallion can be found in the northwest corner of the map in Palworld, right on the border of the ice biome. The exact coordinates are X:-367 and Y:587, and the closest fast travel waypoint is called Land of Absolute Zero.

You won’t make it far in the ice biome without proper gear. Any form of cold-resistant gear will prevent your health from depleting due to cold.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Frostallion is a legendary ice Pal that comes with the Ice Steed partner skill and Cooling level 4. But I don’t think you’ll be keeping him caged in your base once you get a hold of him.

To beat Frostallion in Palworld, definitely don’t just bring your level 16 Nitewing. Make sure to reach level 50 and bring your strongest Fire pals to the battle. Also, don’t forget to repair all your gear and put on your best attire for this royal steed.

Paladius and Necromus Location in Palworld

Screenshot by Gamepur

Paladius and Necromus can be found in the northeast corner of the map in Palworld, just as you’re reaching the north border of the desert biome. The exact coordinates are X:446 and Y: 675, and the closest fast travel waypoint is called Deep Sand Dunes.

The desert biome is hot during the day but cold at night. Make sure to bring both cold-resistant and heat-resistant gear of any type to prevent your health from depleting due to being either hot or cold.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This duo of legendary Knight pals each have different skills and types:

Paladius is a Neutral legendary Pal with the Holy Knight of the Firmament partner skill and both Lumbering and Mining Level 2.

Necromus is a Dark legendary Pal with the Dark Knight of the Abyss partner skill and both Lumbering and Mining Level 2.

If you decide to take on these two legendary pals in Palworld, just keep in mind you’ll likely be fighting both at the same time. Make sure to reach level 50 and bring your strongest Dragon and Dark pals to the battle. Dragon-type Pals will be highly effective against Necromus, and Dark-type pals will deal way more damage to Paladius.