All Lethal Equipment in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta
Blow them away.
Lethal Equipment in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 can be a quick and simple way to get some kills in between reloading your weapons and when you don’t have the proper sightline for shooting. With the MW2 beta now available, you will want to hop in and make sure you understand how all of these items work when the full game releases in October. Here are all of the Lethal Equipment items you can currently use in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta.
Every Lethal Equipment item in the MW2 beta
There are currently nine Lethal Equipment items that you can set to your Loadout in the Modern Warfare 2 beta. It is unknown at this time if there will be more when the game releases, but we doubt it. Some of these items will need to be unlocked by advancing your player level far enough along.
- Frag Grenade (no level requirement)
- Frag Grenades are standard fragmentation grenades that you have undoubtedly used before in a previous Call of Duty. You can hold the button to cook it in your hand, but be sure to let go before it explodes.
- Proximity Mine (no level requirement)
- In the original release of MW2, the Proximity Mine would be called a Bouncing Betty. It lays on the ground and shoots in the air when triggered before exploding.
- Thermite (no level requirement)
- Thermites are incendiary devices that stick to surfaces and explode in a quick blast of fire. It will deal heavy burning damage when you hit an enemy directly with it.
- Semtex (no level requirement)
- Otherwise known as a Sticky Grenade, the Semtex can not be cooked like a frag but sticks to whatever it comes into contact with and explodes after a couple of seconds.
- Drill Charge (level 10)
- Attach the Drill Charge to a wall, and it will burrow into the other side and explode. This is a great weapon for when you know someone is hiding and camping behind a wall.
- C4 (level 19)
- C4 is a large explosive block that you can toss on surfaces. You can tap the activation button again to detonate it or double tap the reload button to set it to explode quickly.
- Throwing Knife (level 20)
- As you would expect from its name, the Throwing Knife is a projectile that you throw at enemies. If it hits them, it is a one-shot kill, and you can pick it up afterward. It also will ricochet off of surfaces.
- Molotov Cocktail (level 26)
- A Molotov Cocktail is a bottle that you throw that explodes in fire upon contact. Has a slightly larger area of effect than the Thermite.
- Claymore (level 27)
- A Claymore is a mine that is activated when an enemy walks in front of it, setting off a lethal explosion.