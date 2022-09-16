All Lethal Equipment in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta

Lethal Equipment in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 can be a quick and simple way to get some kills in between reloading your weapons and when you don’t have the proper sightline for shooting. With the MW2 beta now available, you will want to hop in and make sure you understand how all of these items work when the full game releases in October. Here are all of the Lethal Equipment items you can currently use in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta.

Every Lethal Equipment item in the MW2 beta

There are currently nine Lethal Equipment items that you can set to your Loadout in the Modern Warfare 2 beta. It is unknown at this time if there will be more when the game releases, but we doubt it. Some of these items will need to be unlocked by advancing your player level far enough along.