All Tactical Equipment available in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta

Like most Call of Duty titles before it, Modern Warfare 2’s arsenal of gear spans to Tactical items that can be used at any point in a match. Although it is not likely you will earn an elimination from them, this group is primarily known for stunning, locating, and even shocking enemies. This is even true for its Multiplayer Beta, as there is plenty to choose from. Here is every piece of Tactical Equipment that can be applied to loadouts in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta

Every Tactical item in the MW2 Beta

The Multiplayer Beta currently holds 10 Tactical items, but you will be required to reach certain unlock levels if you want to experience them all. By default, one Tactical item can be applied to a single loadout, though there is a way around this. In the Weapons tab, you can head to Perk Packages to equip Extra Tactical, a perk that adds yet another to your inventory. You can find every Tactical item in the Beta below, listed in alphabetical order.

