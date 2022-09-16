All Tactical Equipment available in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta
Gain the upper hand in combat with these unique gadgets.
Like most Call of Duty titles before it, Modern Warfare 2’s arsenal of gear spans to Tactical items that can be used at any point in a match. Although it is not likely you will earn an elimination from them, this group is primarily known for stunning, locating, and even shocking enemies. This is even true for its Multiplayer Beta, as there is plenty to choose from. Here is every piece of Tactical Equipment that can be applied to loadouts in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta
Every Tactical item in the MW2 Beta
The Multiplayer Beta currently holds 10 Tactical items, but you will be required to reach certain unlock levels if you want to experience them all. By default, one Tactical item can be applied to a single loadout, though there is a way around this. In the Weapons tab, you can head to Perk Packages to equip Extra Tactical, a perk that adds yet another to your inventory. You can find every Tactical item in the Beta below, listed in alphabetical order.
Related: How to get Dead Silence in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta
- Decoy Grenade
- Grenade that releases gunfire noises and creates movement and radar signatures to throw off targets.
- Flash Grenade
- Blinds and deafens enemies.
- Heartbeat Sensor
- Battery-powered radar that details the direction of nearby targets.
- Medical Syringe
- Use to gain maximum health in two seconds. Weapons can be used one-handed while being injected.
- Shock Stick
- Electrical device which sticks to surfaces. Can be used to Electrocute enemies, destroy equipment, and stop vehicles.
- Smoke Grenade
- Releases smoke that blocks vision and targeting systems.
- Snapshot Grenade
- Provides image of enemies within its blast radius.
- Spotter Scope
- Use to spot and ping enemies at a distance.
- Stun Grenade
- Slow movement and aiming abilities.
- Tear Gas
- Release gas that slows movement, while causing blurred vision and coughing. Explodes on impact.