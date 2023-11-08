All Lumitoile Locations In Genshin Impact (& How To Farm Lumitoile)

There are dozens and dozens of upgrade materials in Genshin Impact, so many that keeping track of them all can boggle the mind. Lumitoile is one of the ones unique to the newest region, Fontaine. If you managed to pick up Neuvillette back in 4.0, or have managed to pull him during a rerun, you’ll need hundreds of the things. That’s why, in this guide, we’ll show you all the main locations where you can get as well as the best route to farm them.

Where to Find and Farm Lumitoile in Genshin Impact

Lumitoile is native to the northwestern portion of Fontaine on the coasts of the Liffey and Fontaine Research Institute areas. You’re looking specifically for beaches and shallows, as well as in and around the underwater metallic buildings that extend up from the seafloor. As Lumitoile are essentially blue-glowing magic starfish, when you find them on beaches, they’ll be around more mundane, orange starfish.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are two main sources of Lumitoile: on the northern shores of Mont Esus East and the western shores near the New Fontaine Research Institutue. You can also find Lumitoile on the beach east of the Liffey Region Statue of the Seven, in the waters between Mont Essus East and the New Research Institute, and in the underground waterways of the Institute itself.

As for farming Lumitoile, I recommend the following route:

Fast travel to Mont Esus East, head north to the beach, and collect all Lumitoile you encounter. Go into the water east of the Fatui camp and pick up all Lumitoile there. Fast travel to the northernmost Teleport Waypoint in the New Fontaine Research Institute area, near the building overlooking the water. Go just west of the building and follow the coast all the way south to the broken bridge that would have spanned the main sea with the inlet. Travel to the Fontaine Resarch Institute (if you have it unlocked), and traverse the waterways.

The waters between Mont Esus East and the New Institute have a smattering of additional Lumitoile, as does the beach in the northeast of the General Laboratory Ruins. Note, however, that once you’ve collected a particular unit of Lumitoile, you’ll need to wait 48 real-world hours for them to respawn. With you needing more than the world can provide to fully upgrade Neuvillette, it will take you more than a day to get him up to par. That is unless you’ve already farmed Lumitoile as you’ve found it before.