All Magatama locations in Kuo Shrine in Ghostwire: Tokyo

The Magatama you find in Ghostwire: Tokyo gives you access to more powerful abilities in your skill tree. You won’t be able to access certain talents in your skill tree without them, and they can make your life a lot easier. Finding them is a bit tricky, but they’re all centered around the various shrines that you cleanse in the game. This guide covers all over the Magatama locations near the Kuo Shrine in Ghostwire: Tokyo.

There are two Magatama that you can find near the Kuo Shrine. Both of them are connected to side missions you can choose to complete at any time, and you’ll want to make sure to go out of your way to complete them to learn about unique Yokai hidden throughout the city. The first one is called Kappa. In it, you’ll learn about the water-based Yokai, the Kappa, and how to lure it out from the water using cucumbers.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second Magatam location is closer to the Kuo Shrine than the previous one, and it introduces you to the Ittan-momen. It’s a cloth-like Yokai that moves through the wind and sometimes wraps itself around someone. You’ll have to follow the Itaan-momen and follow it through the area before it bumps its head and then catch it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After completing both of these side missions, you’ll receive all of the Magatama in the Kuo Shrine area.