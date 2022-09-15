All maps confirmed for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

During CoDNext, Infinity Ward developers revealed the names and styles of maps coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II: Sarriff Bay, a large-scale battlefield in the Middle East, and Mercado las Almas, a classic 6v6 style map with deadly lanes and fast action.

New Call of Duty Modern Warfare II Map: Sarrif Bay

Sariff Bay is a 32v32 map set in the United Republic of Adal’s main port of call, where there is plenty of action on land, sea, and air ⚓️

#ModernWarfare2 #CODNext pic.twitter.com/aaYBFQtV6j

When you load into Sarrif Bay, you’ll experience a large-scale 32v32 match set in the Republic of Adal’s main port of call. As a Ground War-style map, there will be plenty of vehicles, including planes, boats, and ground-based armor, as well as an amphibious Armored Personal Carrier built for land and sea. Expect intense urban combat within tight alleyways, fight across what developers call a separate rooftop ecosystem, and take part in evolved parkour opportunities like those from the 2019 reboot of Modern Warfare.

New Call of Duty Modern Warfare II Map: Mercado Las Almas

#ModernWarfare2 #CODNext pic.twitter.com/hJy6cLGMBu

A classic 6v6 experience, Mercado Las Almas takes place in a small street market in Mexico during a narcotics seizure operation. You’ll fight through claustrophobic corners, colorful plazas, and graffiti-strewn side streets. A map designed with fast-paced action in mind, it’s filled with routes and lanes that constrict troop movement alongside more open areas for longer-range engagements. There will be some verticality elements for players familiar with 2019’s Modern Warfare, but most of the gameplay looks to be grounded movement at short to mid-range.

There are bound to be many more maps in Modern Warfare II, with the likely return of some old favorites and plenty of new play spaces for us to experience. Your progression will continue no matter where you play or on what, whether on console or PC, Warzone 2.0, or core multiplayer. There’s something for everyone in this new Call of Duty — campaign, Special Ops, Warzone Battle Royale, large and small-scale multiplayer, and more.