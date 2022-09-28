All Mastery Insight Points in Draconis Mons in Guild Wars 2

The Draconis Mons map in Guild Wars 2 combines the terror of the Maguuma Jungle with the fiery intent of the mighty Elder Dragon Primordius. Filled with unexpected enemies like the Pocket Raptors, which made the swim all the way to the Ring of Fire just for you, and many environmental hazards like boiling water, Draconis Mons is not a map for the faint of heart. Nevertheless, it plays host to part of the Living World Season 3 story and several achievements, such as one needed for the Legendary Trinket, the Prismatic Champion’s Regalia. However, one of the main reasons to venture into this place is to obtain the Mastery Insight Points scattered across its numerous levels. This guide will explain where to find the Mastery Insight Points in Draconis Mons in Guild Wars 2.

Draconis Mons Insight: Western Boiling Sea

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are different ways to approach this Mastery Insight Point. If you don’t have access to a Skiff or a Skimmer, you’ll want to approach it from the Ancient Hollow Waypoint. From there, head south and jump off the edge of the cliff. You can then glide north towards the Mastery Insight Point. Alternatively, you can ride the updrafts and start from the Mariner Landing Waypoint. You can reach it from the Mariner Landing Waypoint using a Skimmer or Skiff and then hopping or flying up with your Mount. There is a Veteran Wind Rider and a Wind Rider that you’ll have to fight at the top. The water at the top will damage you, so stick to the rock edges.

Draconis Mons Insight: Savage Rise

Screenshot by Gamepur

Start from the Heathen’s Hold Waypoint and head down south. If you have the Oakheart’s Mastery, you can pick up the Essence on the way to the Mastery. If you have Advanced Gliding, you can use Oakheart’s Essence mid-glide. Alternatively, you can scale up to the Mastery Insight Point. If you have a Skyscale, you can fly up to the Mastery Insight Point. It is guarded by a Veteran Wasp and a Wasp which you’ll have to kill before you can access the Insight.

Draconis Mons Insight: Scalding Gorge

Screenshot by Gamepur

Start from the Heathen’s Hold Waypoint once more and take the Thermal Tube at the southern side of the Waypoint. You will end up heading North. First, you need to find the Iota Vault Golem and search for the Oakheart’s Essence to get up to high ground until you see a huge Updraft. Ride this Updraft until you are high enough that you can see the Mastery Insight icon below you. From there, drop and glide intermittently until you reach it. Alternatively, you can use a Mount and Gliding to reach the Mastery Insight from the Iota Vault Golem once you’ve taken the Thermal Tube.