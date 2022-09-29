All Mastery Insight Points in Siren’s Landing in Guild Wars 2

Siren’s Landing in Guild Wars 2 is not a map for the faint of heart. It’s filled with foes, surprises, and constant battles. This map, located in the Ruins of Orr, was launched with the Living World Season 3 maps and has become one of the go-to maps for collecting Unbound Magic. It also has interesting Meta events and deadly foes for any player looking for a challenge. However, one of the most important reasons for being on this map, apart from completing the story, is to obtain the Mastery Insight Points scattered around the map. Mastery Insights are vital tools for increasing your post-level 80 skills, such as Gliding, Mounts, and Fishing. This guide will show you where to find all the Mastery Insight Points in Siren’s Landing in Guild Wars 2.

Siren’s Landing Insight: Buoyant Bough

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can reach this Insight Point by using either your Mount, such as the Skimmer, or a Skyscale, using a Skiff, or swimming over. Once on the boat, you can use your Mounts to jump to the top, or if you don’t have a Mount that can do that, you can kill a Ley Line Scavenger to boost to the top from the platform near the boat.

Siren’s Landing Insight: Kelp Rock

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll come across the massive broken glass dome when heading from the Camp Reclamation Waypoint due west. The Mastery Insight is not difficult to find, as it’s located in the open near a collection of stones and rocks. However, you do want to watch out for a Champion foe that can spawn here as it will be difficult to fight alone.

Siren’s Landing Insight: Cliff’s Edge

Screenshot by Gamepur

Starting from the Kelp’s Rock Insight or the Southwest Shrine, you’ll need to head to the region of Grenth’s Reliquary and Dwayna’s Reliquary. There are many updrafts here that you’ll be able to use to reach the heights needed, or you can use a Skyscale to get up the waterfall. Unfortunately, the updrafts are more tricky to manage, as they have a tendency to vanish occasionally.

Siren’s Landing Insight: Dwayna’s Tears

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can glide most of the way to this Mastery Insight Point by using the updrafts if you start from the Cliff’s Edge Insight. You can also use a Mount like the Griffon or the Skyscale to help you get across easier. Be careful of the Wyvern that will sometimes spawn, as it does massive damage if you get caught in its attack.

Siren’s Landing Insight: Lava Leap

Screenshot by Gamepur

This Mastery Insight is located inside Balthazar’s Reliquary, an area filled with fiery foes. There are different ways to reach the Insight, such as using a Springer to hop up to the pillar, using a Skyscale, a Ley Line Scavenger’s Organ, or simply taking the updraft at the center of the lava pool.