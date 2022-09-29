How to complete the Return to Siren’s Landing Achievement in Guild Wars 2

The Siren’s Landing map in Guild Wars 2 was added as a part of the Living World Season 3 story. Located in the Ruins of Orr, this semi-aquatic map features swathes of Unchained, dedications to the Human Gods, and many exciting and surprising foes. The map offers players the chance to participate in unique and interesting fights across its surface, with various parts vastly different from others. With creatures from all elements present, exploring Siren’s Landing can be quite a challenge. One of the main reasons to play on this map is to complete the achievements necessary to obtain your Legendary Trinket, the Prismatic Champion’s Regalia. In this guide, we’ll explain what you need to do to complete the achievement, Return to Siren’s Landing in Guild Wars 2.

Which Story Episodes you’ll need to complete in Return to Siren’s Landing in Guild Wars 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will need to complete the following Living World Season 3 episodes. If you have already completed them, you can repeat them or play them through for the first time. Either way will give you recognition for the achievement.

Complete the story mission, White Mantle Hideout in Living World Season 3 Episode 6

Complete the story mission, Shining Blade Headquarters in Living World Season 3 Episode 6.

Complete the story mission, The Last Chance in Living World Season 3 Episode 6.

Related: How to complete the Return to Dry Top 2 Achievement in Guild Wars 2

Return to Siren’s Landing: Crop Harvester

You will need to harvest crops a total of 15 times. Plants and other harvestable nodes are easily found on the Mini-Map. Look for the green leafy-looking icons to find nodes.

Return to Siren’s Landing: Woodland Management

Chop wood nodes 30 times to complete this achievement. Plants and other harvestable nodes are easily found on the Mini-Map. Look for the three stacked logs to find nodes.

Return to Siren’s Landing: Ore Miner

You must mine ore 30 times to finish this achievement. You will find ore and other harvestable nodes on the Mini-Map. Look for the gray rock icons to find nodes.

Return to Siren’s Landing: Local Response

You must complete a total of 15 events to complete this achievement. The events can be found scattered around the map. You will be able to complete most of them solo, but it is best to have a party or a friend to play with.

Return to Siren’s Landing: Treasure Hunter, Abaddon’s Reliquary

Screenshot by Gamepur

For this achievement, you need to open three chests at the Hidden Reliquary, which is located in Abaddon’s Reliquary. The only way to access this area is to have completed all five of the Renown Hearts on the map. You will be limited to a single chest per day, but you can pay a fee of 1.5 Gold in order to open a second.

Return to Siren’s Landing: Reconquering Abaddon’s Ascent

Screenshot by Gamepur

This is the Jumping Puzzle of Siren’s Landing, located on the island named Pilaster’s Rock. You can access it by swimming, Skiff, or Mount from the Camp Reclamation Waypoint nearby. You must make it to both of the checkpoints along the way to gain this achievement. Unlocking these checkpoints will reset your progress to the checkpoint if you fall and die.