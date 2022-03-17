All Mastery Points in Verdant Brink in Guild Wars 2

Mastery Points were introduced to Guild Wars 2 with the Heart of Thorns expansion launch. The glowing pillars of light represent various understandings that your character can unlock to gain Mastery Points. Unfortunately, in the Verdant Brink map, several layers can be tricky to navigate, and some of the Mastery Points you’ll need to upgrade your Gliding Mastery are hidden in the vines.

Mastery Points increase your character’s level beyond that of the 80 cap. It also grants you access to specific new abilities such as Gliding or improved Mount skills. As you level your Mastery skill, the cost of the points needed to learn that skill increases, meaning you’ll need to collect as many Mastery Insights as possible.

Creeping Crevasse

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are two Mastery Insights located here. One is easily obtained by either running up the giant vine or with a Skyscale mount.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second is located on the lower level, meaning you’ll have to drop quite a distance to reach it. Once you’ve interacted with the Mastery, the easiest option would be to Waypoint back to the Shipwreck Peak Waypoint.

Wyvern Cliffs

Screenshot by Gamepur

The easiest way to get here is from the Jaka Itzel village. The Mastery Insight is located in a cave and is surrounded by noxious gasses, which, if you want to traverse them, you’ll need the Itzel Poison Lore Mastery to be unlocked.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Blighted Depths

Screenshot by Gamepur

This Mastery Insight is located under a platform of vines. There are a lot of enemies if you run through, so be aware. You’ll be able to reach it by running to the back of the platform and then dropping down through one of the gaps.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Coztic Grounds

Screenshot by Gamepur

This Mastery Insight is a bit higher up than the normal level. You can reach it by negotiating the vines on foot or using your Skyscale to fly up.

Hidden Copse

Screenshot by Gamepur

This Insight is also inside a cave. There are several enemy mobs here, so be ready for a fight. The Insight is located on a ledge at the top of the cave.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Stonetwist Paths

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first Mastery Insight is easy enough to reach. It’s located behind the Waypoint and at the end of the twisted branch. So you won’t need a mount to reach it.

The second Insight is located on the Canopy level. It’s pretty hard to get to, but with some stellar Skyscale flying or by using the jumping mushrooms, it is possible to reach. The Insight is located within the wreckage of the Airship itself, and you’ll have to squeeze through a gap in the outer hull if you want to reach it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Holdfast Hollow

Screenshot by Gamepur

This next Mastery is also located in the Canopy. You can wait until night to take a chopper, or you can navigate to it with a Skyscale. It’s located atop a wrecked airship.