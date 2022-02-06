Guide to Elite Specializations in Guild Wars 2: Heart of Thorns edition

The upcoming End of Dragons expansion for Guild Wars 2 is going to bring with it the newest set of Elite Specializations for the game. It’s hard to say before launch how much they’ll be used, but one thing is for sure, the older Specializations are certainly in the Meta of the game right now. These are all the ones that were introduced in the Heart of Thorns expansion.

Berserker

Image via ArenaNet

The Berserker class happens when the Warrior gains access to flames and a lousy attitude. Able to enter into a berserk mode that replaced their usual burst skills, they gain the ability to escape stuns, throw rocks, throw people and devastate the battlefield. Like any other class, the Berserker class can be played in any way, shape, or form, but it remains one of the top classes to use in Raids.

Chronomancer

Image via ArenaNet

Mesmers were always annoyingly versatile classes, with their clones and teleports and general confusion, but the addition of the Chronomancer Elite Specialization has taken it to a different level. Now able to boost quickness and alacrity, meaning skills are on a much quicker cooldown, Mesmers are doubly as annoying as before. With access to a shield, they can now use the Continuum Split shatter skill in battle as well. Their main power comes from wells with various effects, making them outstanding buffers and supports in Strikes and Raids.

Daredevil

Image via ArenaNet

Embrace your staff whirling, kung-fu fighting, infinite dodge dreams with the Daredevil. Taking the quick-footed Thief and granting them a load more dodges and the ability to backflip through danger, the Daredevil is a deadly force. With more physical skills and the ability to single-handedly extend a fight’s duration by double, the Daredevil and its staff are never difficult to find in PvP or WvW situations. They’re also great for roaming in the Open World, and it’s a popular Thief class for Raids and Strikes.

Dragonhunter

Image via ArenaNet

The Guardian becomes a much more fiery version of a Ranger. Granting them access to a longbow, trap skills, and a lot of fire, the Dragonhunter is more than just a little bit terrifying. With the ability to tether enemies in place, yank them towards you, or use Wings of Resolve to vault at your allies to heal them like a flaming angel, the Dragonhunter is part-death, part savior. However, their primary utility lies in their traps that are activated once entered and can do a host of damage and conditions, keeping enemies in check. Dragonhunters are not as popular in Raids, Strikes, or PvP beyond their DPS function, but they’re great in the Open World.

Druid

Image via ArenaNet

The Ranger is best known for its range, but the Druid is best known for its staff. Able to channel astral forces that allow them to adopt a Celestial Avatar, the Druid focuses less on their pet and owner abilities and more on throwing actual cosmic energy down upon the world. Additionally, the Druid is a force of nature that can heal allies and condition lock enemies when needed, making them highly useful in Raids, Strikes, and the Open World.

Herald

Image via ArenaNet

The Revenant gains the ability to channel the Dragon Glint. The Herald becomes a shield-wielding boon provider, allowing them to adopt Dragon Stance skills. With the ability to strip boons, cleanse conditions, and transfer conditions, they revel in PvP situations against classes like Necromancers. The latter try to down you with more conditions than you can count. They’re also well suited to Open World combat and some Raid and Strike situations.

Reaper

Image via ArenaNet

Granting the Necromancer the ability to wield a greatsword and freeze foes in place, Reaper is a vicious beast. Able to use shouts and close in on their enemies with the greatsword while using a Reaper’s Shroud to deal massive amounts of damage and still preserve their own HP pool. The Reaper is a solid choice across the game, with uses in almost every aspect of Guild Wars 2 but primarily in the Open World.

Scrapper

Image via ArenaNet

Granting the Engineer access to a hammer is perfect, and the fact they have Gyros to now revive and finish foes from a distance, the Scrapper can focus on swinging that hammer more. Additionally, with various stuns, reflects, and other conditions, the Scrapper can tank more while letting their Gyros do most of the hard work. With uses across the game, the Scrapper remains a solid choice as a healer in Raids and Strikes and a solid member of WvW teams.

Tempest

Image via ArenaNet

This Elite Specialization is all about overloading, giving the Elementalist access to a warhorn and shouts. Once attuned to an element for six seconds, the Tempest can do various overload abilities, from healing to crippling. The Tempest is an ally blessing and is highly sought after in Raids, Strikes, and the Open World.