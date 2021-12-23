Best moveset for Avalugg in Pokémon Go

When it comes to making sure your Pokémon are strong in Pokémon Go, not only do the stats matter but making sure they have the best attacks available to them is important. Avalugg is a Pokémon who has both great stats and an excellent moveset. But you want to make sure you choose the correct attacks to optimize it. In this guide, we’re going to cover the best moveset for Avalugg to use in Pokémon Go.

Avalugg is an Ice-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Fighting, Fire, Rock, and Steel-type moves, but it is resistant against Ice-type attacks. The biggest weakness for Avalugg is the number of weaknesses it has, meaning you’ll have to be careful how you deploy it and use it against other trainers.

These are all of the moves Avalugg can learn.

Fast moves

Bite (Dark-type) – 4 damage and 2 energy per turn (4 damage per turn) – 1 turn

Ice Fang (Ice-type) – 8 damage and 2.5 energy per turn (4 damage per turn) – 2 turns

Charged moves

Avalanche (Ice-type) – 90 damage and 45 energy

Body Slam (Normal-type) – 60 damage and 35 energy

Crunch (Dark-type) – 70 damage and 45 energy (30% chance to lower an opponent’s defense by one rank)

Earthquake (Ground-type) – 120 damage and 65 energy

Mirror Coat (Psychic-type) – 60 damage and 55 energy

When selecting a fast move for Avalugg, you want to go with ice fang. Not only does it have the same damage potential as bite, but it comes with even more energy, giving Avalugg access to its charged moves far more often. That will be critical to a majority of your battles against other players.

It will be tricky to select the best set of charged moves for Avalugg. However, our favorite combination will be avalanche and body slam. These attacks are powerful, low-energy charged moves that will be exceptionally powerful in the Ultra and Master Leagues. It’s beneficial for Avalugg to use avalanche against Dragon-types. Although some players may want to swap out body slam for earthquake, the high power charged move can quickly take down an opponent. It’s up to most players to experiment with that, but we highly recommend the avalanche and body slam combo.

The best moveset to teach Avalugg in Pokémon Go is the fast move ice fang and the charged moves avalanche and body slam.