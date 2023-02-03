All Meowscarada weaknesses in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Sprigatito is Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Grass starter, and a popular pick for anyone who likes cats or this line of Pokémon. When it is fully evolved into Meowscarada, it can be a force to deal with, though. If you are battling this tough foe, you need to know how to take it down as quickly as possible. Here are all of the weaknesses of Meowscarada in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

What is Meowscarada weak against in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Meowscarada in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is a Dark and Grass-type Pokémon, making it weak against Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Fire, Flying, Ice, and Poison attacks. Out of all of those, it is the most susceptible to Bug moves, so if you have a powerful Bug Pokémon in your party, save them for Meowscarada.

When going up against Meowscarada, you should avoid using Psychic, as it is immune to that, and it can quickly take down any Ghost, Psychic, Rock, and Water Pokémon. Meowscarada has a lot of attack power, but it is kind of a glass cannon. If you have the right Pokémon to tank its attacks, you are in a good situation. In particular, we Houndoom in this match-up, along with Arcanine and Baxcalibur. Corviknight is another great choice to counter them if you have one.

Meowscarada has a lot of speed built up in those cat paws, so it can be tough to land the first hit on them. In those cases, it can take advantage of its moves Floeer Trick and Knock Off, which can leave you pretty hurt. You also want to watch out when it’s health gets below a third. The Overgrow ability lets it deal extra Grass damage at this point. Make sure you have a Pokémon that can withstand those hits when this happens.