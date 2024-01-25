How to Complete Wait for Me in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Recommended Videos

Wait for Me is the eleventh Substory in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, and it’s the one that gave us the most trouble early on in the game. It tasks players with memory tests based on contextual clues, and it feels more challenging than anything that comes before it.

No one can deny that Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is an colossal game filled with side activities to keep players busy for dozens of hours outside of the main story. One of the most time-consuming activities is the Substories, which are dotted around all major locations in every chapter. Wait for Me is one of the toughest to get through because it relies on memory, but if players pay attention, it won’t be too tricky for them to finish.

How to Start Wait for Me in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

To start Substory 11: Wait for Me in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, players must reach the start of Chapter 3. At this point in the story, they will be in Hawaii and need to get to a car to continue progressing.

However, if players head north after the Aloha Links tutorial instead of south, the direction of the next objective, they’ll find Sakura Street. If players turn left on Sakura Street and run to the end, they’ll trigger the start of Substory 11: Wait for Me as they pass by an NPC called Obi in his restaurant. He’ll give players a choice as to whether to start the Substory or not, but we recommend completing it because it only takes ten minutes and could be missed later in the game.

How to Complete the Wait for Me Substory in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

To complete Substory 11: Wait for Me in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, players must be the best waiter possible for Obi’s restaurant. This requires them to memorize the menu they’re shown and get every order correct. We’ve broken down each objective in this Substory below to make it easy to follow and find the correct answers.

How to Seat All the Customers

The first objective is to seat every customer in the restaurant. To do this, players must choose between a refined or friendly greeting. See below for a list of every customer and how to greet them.

Woman in Yellow – Give her a Friendly greeting.

– Give her a greeting. Smart Older Gentleman – give him a Refined greeting.

– give him a greeting. Family – Give them the most Friendly greeting possible.

How to Take All the Orders

The second objective in the Wait for Me Substory in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth requires players to take orders from every customer. See the list below for the correct orders for every customer.

Customer in Black – One Acai Bowl and the Lau Lau.

– One Acai Bowl and the Lau Lau. Elegant Customer – One Mahi Mahi.

– One Mahi Mahi. Cheerful Customer – One Ahi Poke and three Haupias.

How to Pick the Correct Dishes

The final objective in this Substory tasks players with picking up the dishes each customer ordered and bringing them to their tables. The trouble is that Obi gives players three options at once, which made us panic because we couldn’t figure out which dish was which. However, we eventually worked out the right answers and have highlighted them below to help players get the best possible ending to this Substory.

Mahi Mahi – This dish has two big, white fish steaks on it with vegetables.

– This dish has two big, white fish steaks on it with vegetables. Lau Lau – This dish is on the left, with a ball of rice and some food wrapped in leaves.

– This dish is on the left, with a ball of rice and some food wrapped in leaves. Pork Dish – This is the center dish. It has rice, green leaves, and shredded pork and is presented on a brown plate.

What is the Restaurant Owner’s Name?

Once players complete the substory’s main tasks, a customer will ask for the restaurant owner’s name. We completely forgot this and got the answer wrong, but it doesn’t affect the outcome of the Substory. Obispo is the correct answer for any players who want to get this right. This Substory doesn’t count as one of the dozens of minigames for players to master in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, so there’s no need to remember the location or return to play it through again.

After players have completed this Substory, they can return to the restaurant once a day to pick up a free meal that heals a character for 300 points. This powerful item should be used sparingly. We like to save them for boss fights in the story.

Players who want to master Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth should read up on everything we’ve published in our complete guide. There, we’ve collected every guide and piece of advise we feel is essential for players to know.