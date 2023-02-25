All mutant enemy types in Sons of the Forest

In Sons of The Forest, you’ll find yourself in a remote forest setting filled with danger and mystery. In this game, you’ll need to master the art of survival while navigating a forest teeming with all sorts of mutant monsters. So, sharpen your wits and machete, and get to know all the mutants you’ll face in the game with this guide.

Related: Sons of the Forest building guide

Fingers

Image via Endnight Games

Fingers are a freaky mutant with huge mouth that spans their body, neck, and head, and they’re not too fond of players. They’ll come charging at you and use their body as a weapon. They pack a punch, so avoiding or blocking their attacks is best. When they die, they spew out a webby substance that won’t hurt you.

Mutant babies

Screenshot by Gamepur

Mutant babies are a ghastly breed indeed! With a single leg to stand on, these creepy little critters will launch themselves toward their prey with a bloodcurdling screech. Therefore, blocking is an absolute must when in their vicinity.

Twins

Image via Endnight Games

The Twins are a grotesque mutant duo comprising two fused humans at the glutes. Their claw-like hands and elongated limbs give them a creepy and coordinated movement. They can crawl on walls, ceilings, and the ground, often flanking and distracting their prey. One twin is skinnier with a dent in its head, but the larger one remains active if the skinnier one is heavily damaged but not killed.

John 2.0

Image via Endnight Games

John 2.0 is a freaky mutant of two bodies fused at the legs, allowing it to stand on two hands when upright. Its appearance is tree-like, which could camouflage itself and launch a surprise attack on the player.

Mutant Demons

Screenshot by Gamepur

Mutant demons are found in the lava caves towards the end of the game and are susceptible to burning and damage from crosses. Therefore, —whether you’re going in alone or with friends— it’s highly advisable to have a cross handy when approaching the game’s final stages.

Sluggy

Image via Endnight Games

Sluggy is a large, legless, and deformed humanoid mutant with multiple arms that slide on the ground and scream loudly when attacking. It is encountered in different caves and the labs at the end of the game.

Virginia

Screenshot by Gamepur

Virginia defies the norm with her three arms, legs, and medium-long blond hair. However, Virginia maintains her humanity, unlike her namesake mutant in the first game. After a few hours of gameplay, she appears on the island and can be spotted walking around. Virginia flees if the player tries to get closer, but if the player stays still, she may even show off her dance moves.