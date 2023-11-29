All Mythic+ Affixes In WoW Dragonflight – Nov 28, 2023 to Dec. 5

Mythic Dungeons are one of the key endgame features in World of Warcraft, and with each new season comes a new selection of affixes for players to deal with as they progress through the ranks and take on ever-increasing challenges in their dungeons.

With these affixes changing every week, and each requiring some different strategies to deal with, we’ve put together this guide that details this week’s affixes, all the affixes in season 3 of WoW Dragonflight, and some tips on how to deal with each affix.

This Week’s Mythic+ Affixes In WoW Dragonflight Season 3

These are the affixes for Mythic+ dungeons this week in World of Warcraft Dragonflight season 3.

These affixes will change every week after the reset and maintenance window, so be sure to check back and see what you will be dealing with as you progress through your Mythic+ dungeons during that week.

Affix Description Fortified Non-boss enemies have 20 percent more health and inflict up to 30 percent increased damage. Volcanic While in combat, enemies periodically cause gouts of flame to erupt beneath the feet of distant players.

Volcanic Plume: Inflicts Fire damage to players within two yards equal to 20 percent of their maximum health and knocks them high into the air. Spiteful Fiends rise from the corpses of non-boss enemies and pursue random players.

What Are Mythic+ Affixes In World of Warcraft

Affixes in Mythic+ are weekly modifiers and effects that provide additional challenges to your dungeons. These effects make these dungeons more difficult, with more affixes coming online as you reach higher-level dungeons. Depending on the affixes active in a given week, certain dungeons may require you to change strategies, and certain classes may become more or less desirable.

For example, as I play a Blood Death Knight, my mobility isn’t quite as good as a class like the Demon Hunter, so in a week that requires a lot of movement thanks to affixes, I might not be the best pick for certain dungeons or groups.

This usually won’t be a deciding factor; it’s just something to bear in mind.

All Mythic+ Affixes for WoW Dragonflight Season 3

Here, we have listed all the Mythic+ affixes that are in season 3 of WoW Dragonflight. We have separated these by dungeon level so you know when certain affixes will come online and at what dungeon level. We have also included a few tips on how to deal with these affixes in this list.

Level 2+

These affixes alternate every week, and since the lowest Mythic+ dungeon you can do is level 2, you will always have one of these to deal with regardless of your dungeon level.

Affix Description Fortified Non-boss enemies have 20 percent more health and inflict up to 30 percent increased damage.



This affix is when you want to have big AOE-focused groups in order to get rid of packs as quickly as you can. Tyrannical Bosses have 30% more health. Bosses and their minions inflict up to 15% increased damage.



Focusing more on single-target damage during the weeks with this affix can make dealing with these beefed-up bosses easier.

Level 7+

These affixes will occur periodically during your dungeon, often during combat, and will require you to either move, mitigate, or adjust during a fight to avoid taking damage or being trapped by certain effects.

Affix Description Afflicted While in combat, afflicted souls periodically appear and seek the aid of players.



Afflicted souls come in three versions: Cursed, Posioned, and Diseased. If their Afflicted Cry hits you, your Haste is reduced by 100% for 10 seconds. To avoid this, you must heal them to full health or dispel them with the correct dispel type, such as Evokers Cauterizing Flame. Entangling While in combat, entangling vines periodically appear and snare players.



To avoid this, move out of the affected area before it takes effect. Incorporeal While in combat, incorporeal beings periodically appear and attempt to weaken players.



These enemies can be Crowd Controlled (CC) by single target spells, not AOE, so spells like Blind, Shackle Undead, and Kidney Shot will work here. Storming While in combat, enemies periodically summon damaging whirlwinds.



These will knock you back if they hit you, which, while not too bad on its own, can be an issue if you fly into enemies or off of ledges. In this case, you will need to pay attention and move around and away when these begin to appear. Volcanic While in combat, enemies periodically cause gouts of flame to erupt beneath the feet of distant players.

Volcanic Plume: Inflicts Fire damage to players within two yards equal to 20 percent of their maximum health and knocks them high into the air.



Much like Entangling, you’ll need to move and avoid these effects just before they go off below your character.

Level 14+

These affixes will come into effect when enemies reach specific health percentages or upon death. In most cases, these can be the toughest affixes to deal with, and will require you to be thoughtful and careful with your party tactics to avoid a lot of extra damage or hassle.