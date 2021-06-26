All Mythic Locations in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

Each Seasons, players will be able to find some Mythic weapons in Fortnite. These powerful weapons usually give quite the edge in firefights, and can make a huge difference when it comes to winning matches and being the last player alive.

They are often in the possession of bosses that patrol certain areas, and players need to fight those bosses and eliminate them to get their hands on the weapons that they are seeking. This can be a little dangerous, as the bosses are often tough, and being distracted can give another player a great chance to take you out.

In Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7, there is currently just a single Mythic weapon to be found on the map, although we do expect that to change as the season goes on. New Mythics will often be added with story beats and narrative changes over the course of the season.

Sloane’s Mythic Pulse Rifle

Doctor Sloane is maybe the truest boss in the game so far this season. She is armed with a Mythic Pulse Rifle that she will drop when eliminated, and can split herself into multiple copies, making a gunfight dangerous. She can be found at Corny Complex, in the underground base that you can enter through the porta-potty in the main house.

We will add the locations of any future Mythics when they are added to the game.