All Nahida Skills, Talents, and Ascension Materials in Genshin Impact

Nahida is the Dendro Archon, the most prominent Dendro being in existence, and is therefore a beacon of power for the Dendro element. As the Dendro Archon, she possesses great knowledge of the element and will be a boon for your new Dendro-based teams that were introduced in Version 3.0 of Genshin Impact. Armed with a Catalyst, the 5-star Nahida will be a great unit for any account.

How to unlock Nahida in Genshin Impact

Nahida will be obtainable on the Character Event Wish banner as a featured 5-star character in the first half of Version 3.1. Following this initial banner, Nahida won’t be able to be summoned to your account, so you’ll have to wait until she gets another featured Character Event Wish banner.

Attacks

Normal Attack : Performs up to 4 attacks that deal Dendro DMG to opponents in front of her.

: Performs up to 4 attacks that deal Dendro DMG to opponents in front of her. Charged Attack: Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to deal AoE Dendro DMG to opponents in front of her after a short casting time.

Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to deal AoE Dendro DMG to opponents in front of her after a short casting time. Plunging Attack: Calling upon the might of Dendro, Nahida plunges toward the ground from mid-air, damaging all opponents in her path. Deals AoE Dendro DMG upon impact with the ground.

Elemental Skill

All Schemes to Know: Sends forth karmic bonds of wood and tree from her side, dealing AoE Dendro DMG and marking up to 8 opponents hit with the Seed of Skandha. Hold: Enters Aiming Mode, which will allow you to select a limited number of opponents within a limited area. During this time, Nahida’s resistance to interruption will be increased. When released, this skill deals Dendro DMG to these opponents and marks them with the Seed of Skandha. Aiming Mode will last up to 5s and can select a maximum of 8 opponents. Seed of Skandha: Opponents who have been marked by the Seed of Skandha will be linked to one another up to a certain distance. After you trigger Elemental Reactions on opponents who are affected by the Seeds of Skandha or when they take DMG from Dendro Cores (including Burgeon and Hyperbloom DMG), Nahida will unleash Tri-Karma Purification on the opponents and all connected opponents, dealing Dendro DMG based on her ATK and Elemental Mastery. You can trigger at most 1 Tri-Karma Purification within a short period of time.

Sends forth karmic bonds of wood and tree from her side, dealing AoE Dendro DMG and marking up to 8 opponents hit with the Seed of Skandha.

Elemental Burst

Illusory Heart: Manifests the Court of Dreams and expands the Shrine of Maya. When the Shrine of Maya field is unleashed, the following effects will be separately unleashed based on the Elemental Types present within the party. Pyro: While Nahida remains within the Shrine of Maya, the DMG dealt by Tri-Karma Purification from “All Schemes to Know” is increased. Electro: While Nahida remains within the Shrine of Maya, the interval between each Tri-Karma Purification from “All Schemes to Know” is decreased. Hydro: The Shrine of Maya’s duration is increased.

Manifests the Court of Dreams and expands the Shrine of Maya. When the Shrine of Maya field is unleashed, the following effects will be separately unleashed based on the Elemental Types present within the party. If there are at least 2 party members of the aforementioned Elemental Types present when the field is deployed, the aforementioned effects will be increased further.

Even if Nahida is not on the field, these bonuses will still take effect so long as party members are within the Shrine of Maya.

Passive Talents

On All Things Meditated: Nahida can use All Schemes to Know to interact with some harvestable items within a fixed AoE. This skill may even have some other effects…

Nahida can use All Schemes to Know to interact with some harvestable items within a fixed AoE. This skill may even have some other effects… Compassion Illuminated: When unleashing Illusory Heart, the Shrine of Maya will gain the following effects: The Elemental Mastery of the active character within the field will be increased by 25% of the Elemental Mastery of the party member with the highest Elemental Mastery. You can gain a maximum of 250 Elemental Mastery in this manner.

When unleashing Illusory Heart, the Shrine of Maya will gain the following effects: Awakening Elucidated: Each point of Nahida’s Elemental Mastery beyond 200 will grant 0.1% Bonus DMG and 0.03% CRIT Rate to Tri-Karma Purification from All Schemes to Know. A maximum of 80% Bonus DMG and 24% CRIT Rate can be granted to Tri-Karma Purification in this manner.

Constellations

The Seed of Stored Knowledge: When the Shrine of Maya is unleashed and the Elemental Types of the party members are being tabulated, the count will add 1 to the number of Pyro, Electro, and Hydro characters respectively.

When the Shrine of Maya is unleashed and the Elemental Types of the party members are being tabulated, the count will add 1 to the number of Pyro, Electro, and Hydro characters respectively. The Root of All Fullness: Opponents that are marked by Seeds of Skandha applied by Nahida herself will be affected by the following effects: Burning, Bloom, Hyperbloom, and Burgeon Reaction DMG they receive can score CRIT Hits. CRIT Rate and CRIT DMG are fixed at 20% and 100% respectively. Within 8s of being affected by Quicken, Aggravate, Spread, DEF is decreased by 30%.

Opponents that are marked by Seeds of Skandha applied by Nahida herself will be affected by the following effects: The Shoot of Conscious Attainment: Increases the Level of All Schemes to Know by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Increases the Level of All Schemes to Know by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. The Stem of Manifest Inference: When 1/2/3/4 (or more) nearby opponents are affected by All Schemes to Know‘s Seeds of Skandha, Nahida’s Elemental Mastery will be increased by 100/120/140/160.

When 1/2/3/4 (or more) nearby opponents are affected by All Schemes to Know‘s Seeds of Skandha, Nahida’s Elemental Mastery will be increased by 100/120/140/160. The Leaves of Enlightening Speech: Increases the Level of Illusory Heart by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Increases the Level of Illusory Heart by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. The Fruit of Reason’s Culmination: When Nahida hits an opponent affected by All Schemes to Know‘s Seeds of Skandha with Normal or Charged Attacks after unleashing Illusory Heart, she will use Tri-Karma Purification: Karmic Oblivion on this opponent and all connected opponents, dealing Dendro DMG based on 200% of Nahida’s ATK and 400% of her Elemental Mastery. DMG dealt by Tri-Karma Purification: Karmic Oblivion is considered Elemental Skill DMG and can be triggered once every 0.2s. This effect can last up to 10s and will be removed after Nahida has unleashed 6 instances of Tri-Karma Purification: Karmic Oblivion.



Ascension Materials