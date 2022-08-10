All new Boss and King Salmonids in Splatoon 3

Splatoon is best known for its wacky paint-based PvP battles, known as Turf Wars. A player favorite alternative to these, though, are the cooperative PvE missions known as Salmon Runs. These hectic fish fights are making a return in Splatoon 3 too, with some new changes and additions. These include two new Boss Salmonids, and at least one new King Salmonid, a much larger and even deadlier Salmonid that you may or may not come across at the end of each Salmon Run.

Related: Splatoon 3 has Splatoon 2 save data bonuses, such as increased rank and free weapons

Slammin’ Lid

Image via Nintendo

This new Boss Salmonid looks like a cross between a flying saucer and a manhole cover. It projects a barrier beneath itself, which will protect Salmonids passing through the area. It also appears to spawn Salmonids of its own. Be careful if you get close to it though, since it can slam down on your head, dealing damage in an area. You can use this to your advantage though, since you’ll also be able to take it for a ride on the way up, gaining valuable high ground.

Big Shot

Image via Nintendo

This Boss Salmonid fires large projectiles in a high arc out of a device that looks almost like a pitching machine. These projectiles bounce upon impact with the ground, creating a series of shockwaves that you’ll be able to avoid by jumping. It appears your best bet for taking them out will be to close your distance quickly, which might be easier using some of Splatoon 3’s new and returning weapons.

Cohozuna (King Salmonid)

Screenshot via Nintendo YouTube

The Cohozuna is the first confirmed King Salmonid coming to Splatoon. This new class of enemy has a chance of spawning at the end of a Salmon Run, as a climactic bit of extra difficulty. The Cohozuna appears to be an even larger variant of the already quite large Cohocks, which were present in Splatoon 2. The Cohozuna’s main attack appears to be a jumping slam that deals damage in a massive area. It also uses a smaller attack (that’s still pretty big) where it lunges forward and slams its head on the ground.