Splatoon 3 has Splatoon 2 save data bonuses, such as increased rank and free weapons

Nintendo Switch Online has been offering free Splatoon 2 DLC ahead of Splatoon 3’s launch next month, but that’s not the only thing linking the two games. If you have Splatoon 2 save data on your Switch, you’ll be able to get a head start in the new game.

Listed on the official Splatoon 3 website (and conveniently shared by @NotTamako on Twitter) are four bonuses that previous players can get. “Part of” your Splatoon 2 save data can transfer to 3. Doing so unlocks three Golden Sheldon Licenses which can be spent on main weapons, no matter your player level. Likewise, you’ll be able to jump into new Anarchy Battles regardless of your level. Your starting rank will also be increased based on your existing rank from Splatoon 3, which means you’ll be matched against returning players of a similar skill level. Looking at the replies to @NotTamako’s tweet, some fans don’t actually want to start at a higher rank — perhaps they’re feeling rusty. In any case, it’s a nice optional bonus for Splatoon 2 fans looking to hit the ground running in the third game.

We’ve learned a lot more about Splatoon 3 thanks to the Direct that recently aired. The 30-minute presentation gave us an overview of all the confirmed stages in the game: there are 12, with five being totally new and the other seven being returning or revamped maps from the first two games. Along the same lines, Splatoon 3 will feature all the main weapons from those first two games, leading to a long list of confirmed weapons and weapon types.

The hype is real for Splatoon 3 — the new Deep Cut idols only added fuel to the fire. Fortunately, there’s only one month to go as of the time of this writing. Splatoon 3’s release date is Friday, September 9, and it’ll of course be a Nintendo Switch exclusive upon arrival.