All new enemies and bosses in Genshin Impact Version 3.1

With the 3.1 version of Genshin Impact practically around the corner, there have been more and more new reveals coming out each day. As would be expected, the spotlight is firmly shining on all of the new characters that will be joining the Genshin roster, as well as the banners that they will be a part of. Next, of course, are all of the new weapons and relics. But we should not forget about all of the new foes that we will have to face to obtain them. They are no less important, so with that in mind, let us introduce the new enemies and bosses that we will face in the next leg of Sumeru journey in Genshin Impact.

All new enemy types in Patch 3.1 of Genshin Impact

Eremite Stone Enchanter and Eremite Galehunter

Joining the ranks of Eremites, the notorious desert mercenary group, are two new Elemental types of enemies called Stone Enchanter and Galehunter. As their names would suggest, they wield the elements of Geo and Anemo, respectively. However, unlike some other Eremite enemies, this pair is able to swap into a more powerful elemental form once a certain damage threshold has been crossed. This is called their ‘Infused Form’ and will likely function as a rage mechanic and make them much more dangerous to face. The Stone Enchanter is a ‘bruiser’ type of enemy and will be dangerous to face in melee, while in contrast, the Galehunter wields a bow and attacks from range.

Image by Gamepur

Primal Constructs

These new machine enemies are distinct from the ones we’ve seen previously, such as Ruin Machines. Judging by their aesthetic alone, we know that they come from an advanced culture whose ruins dot the landscape of Sumeru’s deserts. While each machine has a specific designation that might inform its role and fighting style, they all have certain unifying characteristics. For example, they can all fire their components while their vulnerable cores are able to enter an ‘invisible’ state. They also all seem to share a weakness towards the Electro element and the Catalyze reaction. So far, we have seen three types of regular Primal Construct enemies:

Primal Construct: Prospector — which looks to be a ranged-type enemy.

— which looks to be a ranged-type enemy. Primal Construct: Reshaper — which looks to be a melee-type enemy.

— which looks to be a melee-type enemy. Primal Construct: Repulsor — which looks to be a tank-type enemy.

Image by Gamepur

All new Bosses in Patch 3.1 of Genshin Impact

Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network, or A.S.I.M.O.N. in short, is one of the upcoming bosses found in the Sumeru region’s desert. Built in a much larger form than its Primal Construct brethren, A.S.I.M.O.N. is a floating pyramid framework with spiked metal appendages and an Ankh at its core.

During combat, A.S.I.M.O.N. will be able to shoot out its metal appendages, while its core becomes invisible, similar to Primal Constructs. This increases its RES stat, but it also suffers from the same weaknesses to Electro and Catalyze. However, if you don’t knock the core out of invisibility for too long, it will overclock and begin a devastating pulsing AoE attack. On the other hand, if you manage to disable the core with Electro or Catalyze, it will become immobilized which effectively stuns the boss.

Aeonblight Drake

Image via Genshin Impact Wiki

Ruin Machine types of enemies are not strangers to Genshin Impact players. Yet across the regions, their forms seem to escalate, with Sumeru having two Drake types. So what happens when there’s a Ruin Boss enemy, one that seems to be a cross between Ruin Drake: Skyguard, Ruin Drake, Earthguard, and just a dash of Ruin Grader? Then you get Aeonblight Drake, a deadly new automaton boss in Genshin Impact.

Based on the teased Livestream footage of Patch 3.1, this boss might come to occupy a cave inside Devantaka Mountain. Less is known about its attacks and vulnerabilities, but judging by its form, we can infer that it will wield a devastating amount of AoE attacks, likely a rush attack with its tail-wheel, and a vulnerability spot on its head and under the wings.