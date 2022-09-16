Genshin Impact 3.1 trailer reveals Candace and Cyno, teases the death of a fan-favorite character

Genshin Impact 3.1 is the first update following the launch of the vast Version 3.0 expansion in late August. Version 3.0 added a new region named Sumeru and several new banner characters for players to track down. Dendro was the new element, and the Archon Quest took players deep into the forests for new adventures. The 3.1 update trailer includes new reveals, a shocking teaser, and limited-time events.

In the trailer for update 3.1, we have our first glimpse into the desert region that Sumeru contains. The initial release was primarily held in the forests bordering Liyue and Sumeru, while 3.1 takes us firmly into the vast desert beyond the forest’s edge.

Update 3.1 is called “King Deshret and the Three Magi.” Several Sumeru banner characters were unveiled with looks at their combat and playstyles. Candace was shown wielding a spear and shield capable of simultaneously attacking and supporting her allies. She is a Hydro character and a true descendant of King Deshret.

Cyno was also revealed and is shown giving the Traveler a firm warning about protecting his temple and village. He is an Electro polearm user and sports Egyptian-inspired clothing and ceremonial masks during combat. Last but not least, Nilou was unveiled, dancing gracefully as she weaved in and out of her attacks with grace. She is a Hydro sword user and should work nicely with a Dendro element character.

New events are coming to update 3.1 as well; Of Ballads and Brews, Hyakunin Ikki, Wind Chaser, and Star-Seekers Sojourn will take place across Sumeru. Two new five-star weapons are coming as Limited event banner weapons—the polearm Staff of Scarlet Sands and the two-handed sword Key of Khaj Nisut.

Update 3.1 is slated to release on September 28, and dates for subsequent updates have also been revealed. The ending of this trailer teased the apparent death of everybody’s fan favorite Adventurer’s Guild representative Katheryne. It may be a bait-and-switch tease, but it’s the most shocking story moment in Genshin Impact if it holds up in the next Archon quest.