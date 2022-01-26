All new furnishings available from Genshin Impact’s Fleeting Colors in Flight event

Fleeting Colors in Flight event is a new event in Genshin Impact, bringing in tons of rewards for players to earn. Some of the new rewards are new sets of furnishings, which players can put inside their Serenitea Pot as decoration.

To buy the new furniture, you need to earn some Immaculate Talismans and then head over to the Event Shop. Once you have enough Immaculate Talismans, you can use them to purchase some of the new furniture. The new furniture is available in the Afterglow Market Stage 2 section.

Note, that in this event, you can also use different Talismans to earn different rewards, including a free 4-star Liyue character and the new Ningguang skin, Orchid’s Evening Gown. Participate in the entire event to earn tons of prizes that will advance your account greatly.

Here are all of the new furnishings that are available in Genshin Impact from the Fleeting Colors in Flight event:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

Each new furnishing costs 300 Immaculate Talismans. Earn enough Immaculate Talismans before the end of the event to earn all of the new furnishings. The event ends in 17 days, so don’t waste time earning all of the required event currencies.