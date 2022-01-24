How to get Immaculate Talismans in Genshin Impact

During the Fleeting Colors in Flight event, Genshin Impact players can collect an array of event-specific currencies and in turn trade them in for limited-time items. One of those currencies is Immaculate Talismans. There is only one way to acquire Immaculate Talismans in Genshin Impact, and this quick guide will walk you through it.

Prerequisites

You have a time window of just over two weeks to farm Immaculate Talismans in Genshin Impact. In order to get your hands on this currency, you have to play during the Fleeting Colors in Flight event, which begins on January 25 and ends on February 12. More specifically, you need to participate in The Great Gathering: a series of farming quests that unlock limited-time rewards. To be eligible to participate, your account needs to be at least level 28, and you should have completed the A New Star Approaches and The Crane Returns on the Wind quests.

The Great Gathering

Head to the Guyun Stone Forest and start recovering the resources scattered around the place; as you do so, a Salvage Progress gauge will gradually fill up. At certain thresholds on the gauge, multiple challenges will unlock, each driving the event narrative forward. Note, that some of the challenge encounters are against Elite Treasure Hoarders, who will apply DEF buffs to make themselves extra tanky. Luckily, there are firecrackers you can pick up from the wooden crates placed near the arena — use them to remove the DEF buffs.

Completing the challenges will reward you with various Genshin Impact loot, including Mora, Hero’s Wit, Mystic Enhancement Ore, the Bountiful Year Recipe, and most importantly: Immaculate Talismans. You can then trade your newly acquired Immaculate Talismans for some event-specific furnishings.