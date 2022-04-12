All new Hrothgar hairstyles in Final Fantasy XIV Version 6.1

Your character’s hairstyle in Final Fantasy XIV can vary as much as their personality, with numerous unique options depending on the type of character you’re playing. Following the Newfound Adventure 6.1 Update, you can add a new hairstyle for your Hrothgar character. Here’s what you need to know about the new Hrothgar hairstyle in Final Fantasy XIV Version 6.1.

Before you go out of your way to grab this hairstyle, the front of the Hrothgar hairstyle looks like that was added for Version 6.1.

Image via Square Enix

Now, to give you a better idea of it, here’s an image of what it looks like from behind. You’ll primarily be viewing your character’s back, so seeing all of the angles is fundamental before grabbing it.

Image via Square Enix

The only way to obtain this specific hairstyle is if you make a brand new character, you use a Fantasia potion, or you can place it on any of your Retainers. For those who already have a high-level Hrothgar character, you’ll want to go down the route of grabbing a Fantasia potion rather than creating an entire character. However, new players who start following the Newfound Adventure update will have this hairstyle option automatically on the character selection screen.