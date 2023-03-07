How to get the Hope’s Dawn recolored Wraith Heirloom in Apex Legends

For the first time ever, Apex Legends has introduced a new variant of a past Heirloom melee weapon, as the Hope’s Dusk Wraith Heirloom can now be transformed into an orange variation known as Hope’s Dawn. The recolor can be obtained by any Apex player — even those who do not have the Legend’s original melee tool. That said, it will take a whole lot of crafting metals or Apex Coins to nab it. Here’s how to unlock the Hope’s Dawn recolored Wraith Heirloom in Apex Legends.

How to unlock the Hope’s Dawn Heirloom recolor in Apex Legends

Until March 21, all Apex Legends players can own the Hope’s Dawn Heirloom by first unlocking the 24 cosmetics in the Imperial Guard Collection Event. The event is compiled of seven Legend skins, seven weapon skins, and plenty of banners and frames. However, unlike past events, each Imperial Guard item will have a 50% Crafting Metal discount. This means its Epic cosmetics can be owned for just 400 Crafting Metals, while Legendary goods are on sale for 1,200 Crafting Metals.

As shown below, those who collect all of the event’s items will then be granted the entire Hope’s Dawn Heirloom Set, including its Practice Makes Perfect Mythic Emote and the Hope’s Blossom Mythic Frame — both of which can only be used by Wraith. In addition to its orange glow, the Hope’s Dawn Heirloom also comes with brand new animations, sounds, and a redesigned kunai handle.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once the event is over, the recolored Heirloom will only be unlockable through the Mythic Store for 150 Heirloom Shards, the game’s rarest currency to date. Until then, those progressing their way through the Imperial Guard Collection Event can level up and earn Crafting Metals by playing the latest Mixtape playlist. The playlist is made up of three different limited-time game modes and is slated to remain in the game until at least the end of Season 16.