All new Legend skins in the Monsters Within event for Apex Legends
The Halloween season is here, and the newest Halloween event from Apex Legends, Monsters Within, is bringing some brand-new monster-themed Legend skins to the game. While this event also has some returning skins from prior Halloween events, this article is going to focus on the new skins being added into the game by this event. Most of them are a part of the 40-piece Monsters Within event cosmetics set, while one of them (Loba’s) is from the week 3 Prize Tracker. Let’s take a look.
Monsters Within Legend Skins
Monsters Within is not a collection event. These skins are from a 40-piece collection that includes Rare, Epic and Legendary cosmetics. They are available in Monsters Within Packs, Apex Packs, via crafting, and available to craft year-round. These skins are all from the actual Monsters Within Event.
Hunter Within (Legendary Bloodhound skin)
Necro Nightmare (Legendary Revenant skin)
Out For Blood (Legendary Seer skin)
Synthesis Chamber (Legendary Caustic skin)
Cold Sweats (Epic Wraith skin)
Cosmic Hitchhiker (Epic Horizon skin)
Spatial Anomaly (Epic Valkyrie skin)
Toxic Touch (Epic Gibraltar skin)
Victorian Vixen (Epic Loba skin)
Other Legend Skins
There is only one new Legend skin this time that isn’t directly part of the Monsters Within event. This skin is for Octane, and is part of the Dia De Los Muertos Sale running from October 26 to November 2.