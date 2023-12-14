All New Poke Ball Throwing Styles In Pokemon Scarlet & Violet The Indigo Disk DLC

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans might not have thought to wish for the ability to change how their character throws Poke Balls, but we’re getting it. In the Indigo Disk DLC, players will have the ability to unlock new Poke Ball throwing styles to use in battle.

The new throwing styles will be unlocked by donating to the Baseball Club at Blueberry Academy and will feature several new animations for how your character throws their Poke Balls during battles. I’d like to see some new animations for how my avatar does the whole Terastallizing thing, too, but I’ll settle for cool and different ways to launch my Pokemon team into battle. You can swap between the different styles you unlock at any time, meaning you don’t have to pick just one of these new Poke Ball throwing animations.

How to Unlock Throwing Styles in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk DLC

Image via The Pokemon Company

You unlock new throwing styles by donating Blueberry Points (BP) to the Baseball Club at Blueberry Academy. Each time you donate, you can learn one of the six new ways to throw your Poke Balls in battle.

You’ll be able to donate to the Baseball Club once you visit the Battle League Club Room for the first time. This feature is unlocked once you battle Carmine in the Central Plaza of the Terrarium. Shortly after you finish your battle, you’ll meet the president of the Battle League, Drayton, and he’ll give you a tour of the club room.

You will need to donate Blueberry Points (BPs) to unlock new throwing styles, so you’ll need to complete plenty of Blueberry Quests if you want to throw them all.

How Many Blueberry Points Do You Need to Unlock New Poke Ball Throwing Styles?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Two different types of donations are required to unlock and switch up your Poke Ball throwing style. First, you have to donate to help Mitch brainstorm new techniques. Then, you’ll donate each time you want to change up your style.

Unlocking new styles costs the most Blueberry Points, with the amount increasing as you unlock new sets of styles. They start at 150 BP, then 150 BP again, and finally up to 300 BP.

Changing your style costs 10 Blueberry Points every time you swap, which you can do an unlimited amount of times so long as you’ve got the points. When you select the new throwing style, Mitch will teach you a quick preview of the new animation so you can decide if you like your new style while you’re still near the computer and can switch it up.

Poke Ball Throwing Styles Available After First Donation

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll make your first donation to the Baseball Club as part of Drayton’s tutorial on using the computer to donate Blueberry Points. He gives you 200 BP, so you can make that 150 BP donation right away. Once you’ve done this, you’ll unlock all the other clubs you can support, as well as the ability to change your throwing style to any of the following (for 10 BP, of course).

Left-Handed Poke Ball Throwing Style

Reverent Poke Ball Throwing Style

Dainty Poke Ball Throwing Style

Smug Poke Ball Throwing Style

Elegant Poke Ball Throwing Style

Poke Ball Throwing Styles Available After Second Donation

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second donation to unlock more throwing styles costs another 150 BP and will unlock the following styles:

Twirling Poke Ball Throwing Style

Ninja Poke Ball Throwing Style

Poke Ball Throwing Style Unlocked Through Third and Final Donation

The last style you can unlock is a pricey one at 300 BP, and it’s modeled after a real champion. Fittingly enough, this final style is called the Galarian Star Style.