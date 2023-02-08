All new Season 2 weapons in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 are finally earning their second season and with it comes some new weapons for players to level up and upgrade. Though, the content drop does not hold your typical line of standard artillery. Rather, Season 2 aspires to give soldiers a blend of old-school and modern weapons, which includes something Black Ops will be incredibly familiar with. Here’s every weapon coming to MW2 and Warzone 2.0 in Season 2.

Every weapon and gun coming to Season 2 of MW2 and Warzone 2.0

Players will have the opportunity to unlock a total of five weapons during Season 2, with most slated to be within its Battle Pass. So far, Infinity Ward has showcased a majority of these, but the studio has teased that the Tempus Torrent Marksman Rifle will arrive later in the season. Aside from this mysterious gun, you can find all Season 2 weapons and their unlock methods below.

Crossbow

Image via Activision

A staple in the Black Ops series, the Crossbow comes to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 by way of a Path of the Ronin event, which will launch alongside the season. It is said the bow will have numerous customization options, even letting its user change its ammo type in the Gunsmith. Speaking of ammo, any arrow shots can be recovered to ensure you never run out.

Dual Kodachis

Image via Activision

As the season has a Japanese theme, the Dual Kodachis melee weapon will be available for free through its Battle Pass. Those wielding the blades can expect to have a great range when swinging at enemies and a faster swiping motion than that of the standard Knife tool. However, as the Dual Kodachis is weighty, sprinting speeds will be slowed.

Iso Hemlock

Image via Activision

The Iso Hemlock is an unusually small assault rifle that is still described as “powerful and enhanced.” It also separates itself from others in its weapon category with its ability to take both 5.56 and subsonic .300 BLK ammo. This unique AR is set to be present in the Season 2 Battle Pass, so be sure to have plenty of Battle Tokens on hand.

KV Broadside

Image via Activision

Despite appearing much like an SMG, the KV Broadside is actually a semi-auto shotgun in the Kastov Platform. The game’s developer has noted it “destroys” enemies at close range, and this is likely due to its speedy fire rate. Players can earn the KV Broadside shotgun from the Battle Pass upon Season 2’s debut.