How to get Battle Tokens in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

As players around the world dive into Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s released Battle Pass system, unlocking a slew of characters and weapon platforms, how the system works becomes clear. Players use Battle Tokens to unlock rewards in a branching Battle Pass, allowing them to unlock their preferred customizations using a currency called Battle Tokens. Inevitably, the question will arise: how does one get Battle Tokens?

Battle Tokens are unlocked multiple ways, allowing players to unlock additional rewards through the Battle Pass. There are four different ways to earn Battle Tokens:

Earning Battle Pass XP

Purchasing special editions of Modern Warfare 2, such as the Vault Edition

Purchasing Battle Pass bundles

Purchasing Battle Tokens outright

By far the simplest means of getting Battle Tokens is by simply playing the game, either Modern Warfare 2, DMZ, or Warzone 2.0. All three will offer Battle Pass experience, allowing users to earn tokens relatively quickly as the Battle Pass is now unlocked. With this method, players will gradually unlock tokens to unlock their Battle Pass, simply by playing the game.

The Vault Edition of Modern Warfare 2 offers 50 levels in the Battle Pass, meaning 50 Battle Tokens are immediately offered to users upon purchase. The Vault Edition also brings Modern Warfare 2 and its single and multiplayer game modes, although it also comes with a steep cost of $100. The Battle Pass bundle offers 25 Battle Tokens in one fell swoop, enough to get users some of the best Battle Pass rewards available in the first season.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Finally, players can also outright purchase Battle Tokens for use in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Battle Pass. While purchasing in bulk will offer players greater discounts, the default conversion is 100 COD Points cost $1.00, and one Battle Token costs 150 COD Points. This works out to a singular Battle Token, or Battle Pass level, costing $1.50, although it’s again important to note that this works in favor of the user when purchasing levels in bulk.