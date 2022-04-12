All new Viera hairstyles in Final Fantasy XIV Version 6.1

The Final Fantasy XIV Newfound Adventure update comes with plenty of changes to the game’s PvP to set out on a new path as a regular adventurer. A way to celebrate this new path is to try out a new hairstyle. Here’s what you need to know about all the new Viera hairstyles added to Final Fantasy XIV Version 6.1

Both the male and female versions of Viera have a new hairstyle. Pictured below, you can check out the front of this hairstyle.

Image via Square Enix

You can also check out its back, which you may see more often as your perspective is typically centered behind your character while you play them.

Image via Square Enix

If you’re looking to give these hairstyles to your Viera character, you’ll only be able to do this from the Character Creator, using a Fantasia potion, or whenever you hire a retainer. You’ll want to go out of your way to purchase a Fantasia potion for those who already have high-level Viera characters, as this is the only method to have this hairstyle. New players will automatically have the option when playing the game, regardless of their progress in the Main Scenario Quests.