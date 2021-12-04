All new Warrior abilities and weapon skills in Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker 6.0 update
New skills for the Warrior Job.
With the addition of Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker, many new abilities and skills have been added to all Jobs in the game. As you level up and reach 90, you’ll unlock more abilities that your Job previously did not have, and a handful of new skills have been swapped out for certain ones. This guide will detail all of the new Warrior abilities and weapon skills added in the Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker 6.0 update.
These are all of the new abilities, weapon skills, and traits you’ll need to keep track of as a Warrior as you grind your way up to level 90.
Job Actions
- Level 82: Bloodwhetting
- Reduces damage taken by 10%.
- Duration: 8s
- Additional Effect: Restores HP with each weaponskill successfully delivered
- Cure Potency: 400
- Additional Effect: Grants Stem the Flow
- Stem the Flow Effect: Reduces damage taken by 10%
- Duration: 4s
- Additional Effect: Grants Stem the Tide
- Stem the Tide Effect: Creates a barrier around self that absorbs damage equivalent to a heal of 400 potency
- Duration: 20s
- Shares a recast timer with Nascent Flash.
- Level 86: Orogeny
- Delivers an attack with a potency of 150 to all nearby enemies.
- Shares a recast timer with Upheaval.
- Level 90: Primal Rend
- Delivers a critical direct hit to target and all enemies nearby it with a potency of 700 for the first enemy, and 70% less for all remaining enemies.
- Stacks of Inner Release are not consumed upon execution.
- Can only be executed while under the effect of Primal Rend Ready, granted by Inner Release.
- Cannot be executed while bound.
Traits
- Level 76: Enhanced Shake It Off
- Adds a healing effect to Shake It Off.
- Cure Potency: 300
- Level 82: Raw Intuition Mastery
- Upgrades Raw Intuition to Bloodwhetting
- Level 82: Enhanced Nascent Flash
- Extends the duration of Nascent Flash and Nascent Glint to 8 seconds.
- Grants Stem the Flow to target, reducing damage taken by 10%.
- Duration: 4s
- Grants Stem the Tide to target, nullifying damage equivalent to a heal of 400 potency
- Duration: 20s
- Level 84: Enhanced Equilibrium
- Grants healing over time to self.
- Cure Potency: 200
- Duration: 15s
- lelve 84: Melee Mastery
- Increases the potency of Heavy Swing to 200, Maim to 130, Storm’s Path to 120, and Storm’s Eye to 120.
- Level 88: Enhanced Onslaught
- Allows a third charge of Onslaught