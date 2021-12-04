All new Warrior abilities and weapon skills in Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker 6.0 update

With the addition of Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker, many new abilities and skills have been added to all Jobs in the game. As you level up and reach 90, you’ll unlock more abilities that your Job previously did not have, and a handful of new skills have been swapped out for certain ones. This guide will detail all of the new Warrior abilities and weapon skills added in the Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker 6.0 update.

These are all of the new abilities, weapon skills, and traits you’ll need to keep track of as a Warrior as you grind your way up to level 90.

Job Actions

Level 82: Bloodwhetting Reduces damage taken by 10%. Duration: 8s Additional Effect: Restores HP with each weaponskill successfully delivered Cure Potency: 400 Additional Effect: Grants Stem the Flow Stem the Flow Effect: Reduces damage taken by 10% Duration: 4s Additional Effect: Grants Stem the Tide Stem the Tide Effect: Creates a barrier around self that absorbs damage equivalent to a heal of 400 potency Duration: 20s Shares a recast timer with Nascent Flash.

Level 86: Orogeny Delivers an attack with a potency of 150 to all nearby enemies. Shares a recast timer with Upheaval.

Level 90: Primal Rend Delivers a critical direct hit to target and all enemies nearby it with a potency of 700 for the first enemy, and 70% less for all remaining enemies. Stacks of Inner Release are not consumed upon execution. Can only be executed while under the effect of Primal Rend Ready, granted by Inner Release. Cannot be executed while bound.



Traits