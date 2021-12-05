All new weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1
Preparing for a gun fight.
A new Chapter in Fortnite normally means new weapons, and Chapter 3 is no different. There will be a range of new weapon types that players can use to try and win their matches this season. Thanks to leaker iFireMonkey, we have images and names for the new weapons.
Unfortunately, what we don’t have right now are stats for them, but we will add those to each section as soon as we can track them down. We also don’t know what exact weapon variants might be getting replaced by these new ones.
As you can see, there are new weapons to be found in almost every class, with two shotguns and two new Assault Rifles being added to the game, as they tend to be the most used weapons in the game.