All new weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

A new Chapter in Fortnite normally means new weapons, and Chapter 3 is no different. There will be a range of new weapon types that players can use to try and win their matches this season. Thanks to leaker iFireMonkey, we have images and names for the new weapons.

Unfortunately, what we don’t have right now are stats for them, but we will add those to each section as soon as we can track them down. We also don’t know what exact weapon variants might be getting replaced by these new ones.

As you can see, there are new weapons to be found in almost every class, with two shotguns and two new Assault Rifles being added to the game, as they tend to be the most used weapons in the game.

Auto Shotgun

Image via iFireMonkey

Stinger SMG

Image via iFireMonkey

Striker Pump Shotgun

Image via iFireMonkey

Sidearm Pistol

Image via iFireMonkey

MK-Seven Assault Rifle

Image via iFireMonkey

Ranger Assault Rifle

Image via iFireMonkey

Hunter Bolt-Action Sniper