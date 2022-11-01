All new worlds in the Dynamis Data Center in Final Fantasy XIV, and bonuses for joining them

Dynamis is a new North American Data Center that launched alongside patch 6.28 and is part of an effort by Square Enix to combat in-game congestion with the rising popularity of the MMORPG. With this latest Data Center, there are new worlds that rookie and veteran players can join or transfer to, and with that comes some bonuses to enhance your experience. Below, we’ll detail the new worlds available in FFXIV and the bonuses you’ll get for joining them.

The new worlds available in FFXIV

The Dynamis Data Center comes with four new worlds for players to join or transfer to: Halicarnassus, Maduin, Marilith, and Seraph. This is part of a two-phase expansion of the North American Data Center that was due backing in August 2022 but was delayed due to issues with getting the correct equipment. The aim of these new worlds is to help deal with the increasing amount of players joining the game, and solve some of the game’s housing issues which have been a constant point of discussion amongst players.

Bonuses for creating/transferring characters to the new worlds

Creating a new character or transferring your existing one to these new worlds will net players some great bonuses, and these stay active until the world has gained a specified number of players, and remain active for new players for 90 days after the world is no longer considered new. These bonuses also apply to preferred worlds.



For new players joining these worlds, they will receive:

Double EXP until level 80

10 Silver Chocobo Feathers to exchange for low/mid-level gear to help with leveling

1,000,000 Gil

15 days of free play time

For players who are transferring their characters to these new worlds, they will receive:

Free World Transfer

10 Gold Chocobo Feather to exchange for special items like rare mounts

Double EXP until level 80

Along with these, players who own property will also receive hefty bonuses. To do so, you’ll need to remove your estate hall and furnishings and be left with your land, but make sure to not relinquish your land otherwise you will not be able to claim these bonuses when you transfer.

If you have personal housing, you will be reimbursed the full price of the estate and get an additional 3,000,000 Gil for non-recoverable furnishings. Those who have apartments will receive reimbursement of the 500,000 Gil and an additional 500,000 Gil for non-recoverable furnishings.

There are some caveats and conditions for these bonuses, which can be found on the game’s official site.

These new worlds are available now alongside the Patch 6.28 update, and the first housing lottery will begin on November 4.