All Tighnari Skills, Talents, and Ascension Materials in Genshin Impact

Tighnari is an upcoming 5-star Bow character, and the first 5-star Dendro character to be added to Genshin Impact. He and Collei are trailblazing the way for new Dendro characters in the game as the element releases soon in Version 3.0 alongside Sumeru. Tighnari is the Avidya Forest Watcher, and maintains safety and quality of the rainforest.

Tighnari will be obtainable on the Character Event Wish banner as a featured 5-star character sometime in Version 3.0. As of this writing, there is no news yet on the official release date of Tighnari. Rumors are also circulating that Tighnari will be added to the game’s Standard Banner. If true, you won’t need to wait for a Character Event Wish banner to try and pull for Tighnari.

(Disclaimer: His current abilities and constellations are reflective of the Version 3.0 beta test. Any changes will be updated in this guide once he officially drops on the live server.)

Attacks

Normal Attack : Performs up to 4 consecutive shots with a bow.

: Performs up to 4 consecutive shots with a bow. Charged Attack: Perform a more precise Aimed Shot with increased DMG. While aiming, Dendro energy will accumulate on the arrowhead. Has different effects based on how long the energy has been charged: Level One: Fires off an arrow carrying the power of flora that deals Dendro DMG. Level Two: Fires off a Wreath Arrow that deals Dendro DMG. Upon hit, the Wreath Arrow will create 4 Clusterbloom Arrows that track nearby enemies automatically and deal Dendro DMG.

Perform a more precise Aimed Shot with increased DMG. While aiming, Dendro energy will accumulate on the arrowhead. Has different effects based on how long the energy has been charged: Plunging Attack: Fires off a shower of arrows in mid-air before falling and striking the ground, dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

Elemental Skill

Vijnana-Phala Mine: Tighnari throws a Vijnan Stormheart ahead that deals AoE Dendro DMG, creating a Vijnana-Khanda Field that creates mysterious illusions that taunt opponents and draw their fire.

Tighnari throws a Vijnan Stormheart ahead that deals AoE Dendro DMG, creating a Vijnana-Khanda Field that creates mysterious illusions that taunt opponents and draw their fire. Additionally, Tighnari gains the Vijnana Penetrator effect, which will decrease the next Wreath Arrow’s charging time by 1.5 seconds. This effect will dissipate once the skill duration ends or after Tighnari has fired 3 Wreath arrows.

Cooldown: 12 seconds.

Elemental Burst

Fashioner’s Tanglevine Shaft: Combines the power of all seeds to fire 6 Tanglevine Shafts that can track opponents and deal Dendro DMG.

Combines the power of all seeds to fire 6 Tanglevine Shafts that can track opponents and deal Dendro DMG. After they hit, the Tanglevine Shafts will create a secondary wave of Tanglevine Shafts that can also track opponents and deal Dendro DMG on hit.

Passive Talents

Encyclopedic Knowledge: Displays the location of nearby resources unique to Sumeru on the mini-map.

Displays the location of nearby resources unique to Sumeru on the mini-map. Keen Sight: After Tighnari fires a Wreath Arrow, his Elemental Mastery is increased by 50 for 4 seconds.

After Tighnari fires a Wreath Arrow, his Elemental Mastery is increased by 50 for 4 seconds. Scholarly Blade: For every point of Elemental Mastery Tighnari possesses, his Charged Attack and Fashioner’s Tanglevine Shaft DMG are increased by 0.08%. The maximum DMG Bonus obtainable this way is 80%.

Constellations

Beginnings Determined at the Roots: Tighnari’s Charged Attack Crit Rate is increased by 15%.

Tighnari’s Charged Attack Crit Rate is increased by 15%. Origins Known From the Stem: When there are opponents within the Vijnana-Khanda Field created by Vijnana-Phala Mine, Tighnari gains 20% Dendro DMG Bonus. This effect will last up to 6 seconds if the field’s duration ends or if it no longer has opponents within it.

When there are opponents within the Vijnana-Khanda Field created by Vijnana-Phala Mine, Tighnari gains 20% Dendro DMG Bonus. This effect will last up to 6 seconds if the field’s duration ends or if it no longer has opponents within it. Fortunes Read Amongst the Branches: Increases the Level of Fashioner’s Tanglevine Shaft by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Increases the Level of Fashioner’s Tanglevine Shaft by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Withering Glimpsed in the Leaves: When Fashioner’s Tanglevine Shaft is unleashed, all nearby party members gain 60 Elemental Mastery for 8 seconds. If the Fashioner’s Tanglevine Shaft triggers a Burning, Bloom, Aggravate, or Spread reaction, their Elemental Mastery will be further increased by 60. This latter case will also refresh the buff state’s duration.

When Fashioner’s Tanglevine Shaft is unleashed, all nearby party members gain 60 Elemental Mastery for 8 seconds. If the Fashioner’s Tanglevine Shaft triggers a Burning, Bloom, Aggravate, or Spread reaction, their Elemental Mastery will be further increased by 60. This latter case will also refresh the buff state’s duration. Comprehension Amidst the Flowers: Increases the Level of Vijnana-Phala Mine by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Increases the Level of Vijnana-Phala Mine by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Karma Adjudged From the Leaden Fruit: Wreath Arrow’s charging time is decreased by 0.9 seconds and will produce 1 additional Clusterbloom Arrow upon hit.

Ascension Materials