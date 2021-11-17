All Nindo Challenges in Fortnite for the Naruto event

To celebrate the arrival of Naruto and the various skins and items in the game, Fortnite will be running a special series of Nindo challenges. Each day, a new challenge will become available, and completing it will net you some pretty sweet gear.

To get started, head to the Nindo event website and log in. You will need to log in with your Epic Games account. There will be a new challenge available each day, normally to earn a set amount of points by completing specific actions in the game. Once signed up and logged in, you’ll be presented with your first challenge! Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura, and Kakashi will each challenge you during one of the event’s four days. Successfully complete the daily challenges to earn in-game rewards.

You will have one day to finish the challenges, so make sure you to hop straight into the game to get working on them as quickly as you can.

Day 1 – get 35 Eliminations in Solo, Duos, Trios, or Squads. Getting at least one point on Day 1 will also earn you the Happy Naruto Emoticon.

Day 2 – unknown

Day 3 – unknown

Day 4 – unknown

Day 5 – unknown

And that’s it. Make sure you check the site each day to see what the challenge is, then jump into a lobby and get to work.