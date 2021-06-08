All NPC and character locations in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 has begun, which means new NPCs are on the map. Some of them are returning from last season in new locations, while others are completely fresh. Quite a few of them have been removed this time, however.

Interestingly, there are only 17 NPCs to be found at the start of the season, so it shouldn’t take us as long to track them all down as it did last season. Once again, all the NPCs have different items they can give you or services that they can provide, so at some point over the season, you may need to visit all of them. It is a good idea to know where they are, and you can also fill up your Collection.

We fully expect more NPCs to be added to the map as the season goes on, so we will keep this guide as up-to-date as possible when that happens. For now, you can find all the locations of the NPCs that we have found to date below.

All NPC locations

#1 – Abstrackt – Can be found in Retail Row

#4 – Sunny, can be found on the Pier at Believer Beach

#6 – Bushranger – can be found at the river beside Risky Reels

#7 – Dreamflower – can be found at Flopper Pond, southeast of Believer Beach

#8 – Joey – can be found in Dirty Docks

#13 – Riot – can be found at the Steel Bridge

This guide is under construction.