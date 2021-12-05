All NPC and Character Locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Just like previous seasons, Chapter 3 Season 1 in Fortnite will have new NPCs on the map that players can track down. Those NPCs will be able to sell useful items and provide other services that players can take advantage of.

Tracking them down is something of a passion for Fortnite players, and this guide will be where we track all the locations of the different NPCs as the season goes on.

All NPCs in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

The below list of NPCs was leaked by iFireMonkey. When the game comes back online, we will have our team instantly tracking them down and adding information on their locations, as well as videos on how to find them, to this guide.

The leaked info shows that the game should be starting with 21 different NPCs on the map, which is four higher than last season. Of course, the leaked information could be incorrect or include some NPCs that will be coming to the game a little later in the season.