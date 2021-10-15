All objectives in Der Anfang in Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies

Der Anfang is the first Zombies map in Call of Duty: Vanguard and brings back memories of Outbreak from Black Ops Cold War. Instead of the round moving forward upon killing the final enemy, you will push things forward after completing an objective. These objectives are linked with the branching sections of the map that teleport you to Shi No Numa and other locations. Here is a full list of the objectives you can come across.

Note: The only objective information we have is from the Der Anfang reveal as of this writing. We will update this article when we have more information.

Blitz

Image via Treyarch

Blitz has been described as the typical holdout and survive objective that we have often seen in Zombies, but you are taking the fight to the enemy. We expect this to be similar to the Cranked game mode, where you need to get kills quickly or die. Of course, that is speculation until we know more.

Harvest

Image via Treyarch

In Harvest, you are hunting down specific zombies that will drop a rune stone upon death. You pick it up and deposit these runes into an obelisk until it is filled up.

Transmit

Image via Treyarch

Transmit has a floating zombie head that creates a bubble around itself that you will fight zombies and escort the head through the area. If you go outside the bubble, you will take damage and die.