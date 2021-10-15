All perks in Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies

Call of Duty Zombies’ perk system is as beloved as any other system the side mode has offered over the years. Purchasing perks in your game will enhance your abilities to either survive longer or power you up to take the fight to the undead easier. Regardless, it’s not Zombies without perks. That being said, perks are not dispensed from pop machines in Vanguard. Instead, you will dip a chalice in these fountains and take a drink from them to gain the bonuses. Here are all of the perks in Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies.

Note: as of this writing, we have only seen slight glances at the fountains where you get perks in Vanguard Zombies. While we believe the ones we have seen so far are returning perks, we cannot say with certainty, and since we have not seen the names, we can not rule out that these returning perks have new names. We are taking stabs at the dark here. That being said, we will update this once we have more concrete info on them.

Juggernog?

Image via Treyarch

Juggernog is the most important perk in Zombies history, giving you extra health to tank hits from enemies. This fountain has a heart on its front, and the red is synonymous with Juggernog in the past, so we believe this is a pretty safe bet.

Double Tap?

Image via Treyarch

As of this writing, we suspect this fountain to be a return for a beloved past perk. The lightning on the chalice suggests some kind of speed upgrade, so combining this with the orange color scheme could be hinting at a return for Double Tap. Double Tap increases your weapon’s rate of fire, so that could be the case here, but it is mere speculation.

Stamin-Up

Image via Treyarch

Stamin-Up is another classic Zombies perk, but this one gives you faster sprinting speeds. In one of the Zombies screenshots provided by Treyarch, we see a fountain with a silhouette sprinting.

Teeth?

Image via Treyarch

We cannot find any previous perk to compare this teeth fountain to, so this may very well be a brand new perk added in Vanguard Zombies.