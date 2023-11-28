All of Thelxie’s Morse Codes and How to Decode Them

Thelxie has heartfelt words to say in the Genshin Impact Thelxie’s Adventure Event and now players can know what they are.

Genshin Impact Thelxie's Adventures Morse Code

The Thelxie’s Adventures Event in Genshin Impact has a special puzzle for players to solve. Thelxie talks but in different beeps and no one seems to know what he is saying — until now.

Freminet, the creator of Thelxie, had mentioned that the toy does not have a proper voice box and therefore can’t communicate other than some beeps and boops. However, fans have noticed that the lines and dots that appear in the speech box are Morse Code. Add in a Caesar Cipher and players can now know what the little penguin is trying to say.

How to Decode Thelxie’s Messages

Genshin Impact Thelxie's Adventures Morse Code
Players will need to decipher two codes in order to translate what Thelxie is saying in the Genhin Impact event Thelxie’s Adventures. The first is the more obvious Morse Code which uses the dashes and dots to represent the long and shot beeps Thelxie creates.

Once the dashes and dots are all translated into letters, players need to use a Caesar Cipher to decode what those letters mean. The key for the Caesar Code is -1 which means the code needs to be shifted to the left once. Now players can translate the French words into English to get the final message.

Day 1: Water Imp’s Conjecture

Genshin Impact Thelxie's Adventures Morse Code
These are all the translations from the first part of the event Water Imp’s Conjecture.

Morse CodeThelxie's Adventure Event Genshin Impact Morse Code
Morse Code TextDBWB
Decoded Caesar CipherCAVA (French)
MeaningHow are you?

Morse CodeThelxie's Adventure Event Genshin Impact Morse Code
Morse Code TextDPNQBHOJF
Decoded Caesar CipherCOMPAGNIE
MeaningCompany

Morse CodeThelxie's Adventure Event Genshin Impact Morse Code
Morse Code TextTFVM
Decoded Casesar CipherSEUL
MeaningAlone

Morse CodeThelxie's Adventure Event Genshin Impact Morse Code
Morse Code TextSFWFS
Decoded Caesar CipherREVER
MeaningDream

Morse CodeThelxie's Adventure Event Genshin Impact Morse Code
Morse Code TextNJSBDMF
Decoded Caesar CipherMIRACLE
MeaningMiracle

Day 2: Prince’s Country

Genshin Impact Thelxie's Adventures Morse Code
These are all of the translations from the second part of the event Prince’s Country

Morse CodeThelxie's Adventure Event Genshin Impact Morse Code
Morse Code TextDBEMB
Decoded Caesar CipherCADLA
MeaningThat’s it?

Morse CodeThelxie's Adventure Event Genshin Impact Morse Code
Morse Code TextKFUBJNFNBNBO
Decoded Caesar CipherJETAIMEMAMAN
MeaningI love you Mom

Morse CodeThelxie's Adventure Event Genshin Impact Morse Code
Morse Code TextDBWB
Decoded Caesar CipherCAVA
MeaningHow are you?

Day 3: Miraculous Crown

Genshin Impact Thelxie's Adventures Morse Code
These are all of the translations from the third part of the event Miraculous Crown

Morse CodeGenshin Impact event morse code text
Morse Code TextDBWB
Decoded Caesar CipherCAVA
MeaningHow are you?
Morse CodeGenshin Impact event morse code text
Morse Code TextDBWB!?
Decoded Caesar CipherCAVA!?
MeaningAre you okay!?
Morse CodeGenshin Impact event morse code text
Morse Code TextKFUBJNFNBNBO
Decoded Caesar CipherJETAIMEMAMAN
MeaningI love you Mom

