All of Thelxie’s Morse Codes and How to Decode Them

The Thelxie’s Adventures Event in Genshin Impact has a special puzzle for players to solve. Thelxie talks but in different beeps and no one seems to know what he is saying — until now.

Freminet, the creator of Thelxie, had mentioned that the toy does not have a proper voice box and therefore can’t communicate other than some beeps and boops. However, fans have noticed that the lines and dots that appear in the speech box are Morse Code. Add in a Caesar Cipher and players can now know what the little penguin is trying to say.

How to Decode Thelxie’s Messages

Screenshot by Gamepur

Players will need to decipher two codes in order to translate what Thelxie is saying in the Genhin Impact event Thelxie’s Adventures. The first is the more obvious Morse Code which uses the dashes and dots to represent the long and shot beeps Thelxie creates.

Once the dashes and dots are all translated into letters, players need to use a Caesar Cipher to decode what those letters mean. The key for the Caesar Code is -1 which means the code needs to be shifted to the left once. Now players can translate the French words into English to get the final message.

Day 1: Water Imp’s Conjecture

Screenshot by Gamepur

These are all the translations from the first part of the event Water Imp’s Conjecture.

Morse Code Morse Code Text DBWB Decoded Caesar Cipher CAVA (French) Meaning How are you?

Morse Code Morse Code Text DPNQBHOJF Decoded Caesar Cipher COMPAGNIE Meaning Company

Morse Code Morse Code Text TFVM Decoded Casesar Cipher SEUL Meaning Alone

Morse Code Morse Code Text SFWFS Decoded Caesar Cipher REVER Meaning Dream

Morse Code Morse Code Text NJSBDMF Decoded Caesar Cipher MIRACLE Meaning Miracle

Day 2: Prince’s Country

Screenshot by Gamepur

These are all of the translations from the second part of the event Prince’s Country

Morse Code Morse Code Text DBEMB Decoded Caesar Cipher CADLA Meaning That’s it?

Morse Code Morse Code Text KFUBJNFNBNBO Decoded Caesar Cipher JETAIMEMAMAN Meaning I love you Mom

Morse Code Morse Code Text DBWB Decoded Caesar Cipher CAVA Meaning How are you?

Day 3: Miraculous Crown

Screenshot by Gamepur

These are all of the translations from the third part of the event Miraculous Crown

Morse Code Morse Code Text DBWB Decoded Caesar Cipher CAVA Meaning How are you?

Morse Code Morse Code Text DBWB!? Decoded Caesar Cipher CAVA!? Meaning Are you okay!?