All of Thelxie’s Morse Codes and How to Decode Them

The Thelxie’s Adventures Event in Genshin Impact has a special puzzle for players to solve. Thelxie talks but in different beeps and no one seems to know what he is saying — until now.
Freminet, the creator of Thelxie, had mentioned that the toy does not have a proper voice box and therefore can’t communicate other than some beeps and boops. However, fans have noticed that the lines and dots that appear in the speech box are Morse Code. Add in a Caesar Cipher and players can now know what the little penguin is trying to say.
Players will need to decipher two codes in order to translate what Thelxie is saying in the Genhin Impact event Thelxie’s Adventures. The first is the more obvious Morse Code which uses the dashes and dots to represent the long and shot beeps Thelxie creates.
Once the dashes and dots are all translated into letters, players need to use a Caesar Cipher to decode what those letters mean. The key for the Caesar Code is -1 which means the code needs to be shifted to the left once. Now players can translate the French words into English to get the final message.
Day 1: Water Imp’s Conjecture
These are all the translations from the first part of the event Water Imp’s Conjecture.
Morse Code
Morse Code Text
DBWB
Decoded Caesar Cipher
CAVA (French)
Meaning
How are you?
Morse Code
Morse Code Text
DPNQBHOJF
Decoded Caesar Cipher
COMPAGNIE
Meaning
Company
Morse Code
Morse Code Text
TFVM
Decoded Casesar Cipher
SEUL
Meaning
Alone
Morse Code
Morse Code Text
SFWFS
Decoded Caesar Cipher
REVER
Meaning
Dream
Morse Code
Morse Code Text
NJSBDMF
Decoded Caesar Cipher
MIRACLE
Meaning
Miracle
Day 2: Prince’s Country
These are all of the translations from the second part of the event Prince’s Country
Morse Code
Morse Code Text
DBEMB
Decoded Caesar Cipher
CADLA
Meaning
That’s it?
Morse Code
Morse Code Text
KFUBJNFNBNBO
Decoded Caesar Cipher
JETAIMEMAMAN
Meaning
I love you Mom
Morse Code
Morse Code Text
DBWB
Decoded Caesar Cipher
CAVA
Meaning
How are you?
Day 3: Miraculous Crown
These are all of the translations from the third part of the event Miraculous Crown
