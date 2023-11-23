Genshin Impact: Thelxie’s Fantastic Adventures Event Guide

Thelxie’s Fantastic Adventures is the leading event for the 4.2 update in Genshin Impact. What starts as a fetch quest to find missing fish turns into an honorable quest to save a child from his loneliness.

This quest is best experienced once the newest Archon Quest in Fontaine has been completed. Players are initially given the quest to find the missing fish, which are believed to be scared of the infamous water imp, Thelxie. When players investigate, they discover Freminet has made a penguin companion named Thelxie, which has been scaring off the fish.

Day 1 – Water Imps Conjecture

Once players complete the Water Imps Conjecture quest, they unlock a series of mini-games and challenges that are linked with the event. This is a three-part event, a story-based quest, the mini-games, and the underwater fetch quests. Each part of the event has its own rewards upon completion. Little bits of each part will be unlocked on the first day, with the rest unlocking every subsequent day until the end of the event.

The first two mini-games are Motherboard Troubleshooting. Players must connect the penguin to the lightbulbs to complete the circuit. The controls are easy enough, with the left click to add lines and the right click to delete them.

To create curves, players can hold down the left mouse button and drag the line in the direction it needs to curve. Players need to make sure that lines don’t cross for the different penguins on the board, and they’ll be good to go.

Players will also have to dive into the waters of Fontaine to collect materials for Freminet to improve Thelxie. This is more of a fetch quest that requires players to be good at fighting underwater. Every day, a new mini-quest will be unlocked. Players will use the Echoing Conch to locate the materials needed.

At the end of the event, players will receive Primogems, Mora, and even Freminet! While not essential, these rewards are great to have because players will no doubt need them in a pinch at some point in the future, and it’s better to have a stockpile than having to head out and grind activities.