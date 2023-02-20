All Omnium Beacon rewards in Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy is a popular MMORPG that offers players a vast world to explore, a wide range of quests to complete, and challenging battles to fight. One of the game’s most exciting features is the Omnium Beacon, which is an adventure mode where players can earn various rewards. Spending Vitality x30 in Omnium Beacon will net players an Omnium Collector, which can then be placed on a surface and reaped 24 hours later for different rewards. The game has three types of Omnium Collectors, each generating different rewards. If you want to know all the potential rewards you can get from Omnium Beacon in Tower of Fantasy, we’ve listed them below.

Every Omnium Beacon reward

Screenshot by Gamepur

Whenever you place down an Omnium Collector, it will net you Energy Crystal Dust x36 if you are below level 40, SR Energy Crystal Dust x15 after reaching level 40, and SSR Energy Crystal Dust x12 after reaching level 50. However, these are just the base rewards, and you’ll earn more depending on the type of Omnium Collector you deploy. The rewards you can get from each Omnium Collector are mentioned in the table below.

Type Guranteed Drops Random Drops Small Omnium Collector Weapon Battery I x2, Weapon Battery II x4, Matrix Data Pack I x2, Matrix Data Pack II x4 Acidproof Glaze I, Nano Coating I, Acidproof Glaze II, Nano Coating II, Booster Frame I, Nanofiber Frame I, Booster Frame II, Nanofiber Frame II Medium Omnium Collector Weapon Battery II x4, Matrix Data Pack II x4 Acidproof Glaze I, Nano Coating I, Acidproof Glaze II, Nano Coating II, Booster Frame I, Nanofiber Frame I, Booster Frame II, Nanofiber Frame II Large Omnium Collector Weapon Battery II x8, Matrix Data Pack II x8 Acidproof Glaze I, Nano Coating I, Acidproof Glaze II, Nano Coating II, Booster Frame I, Nanofiber Frame I, Booster Frame II, Nanofiber Frame II

Keep in mind if any other player manages to find your Omnium Collector before you have reaped the rewards, they will be able to collect the rewards leaving it empty. Similarly, you can also find and harvest rewards from opposing players’ Omnium Collector.