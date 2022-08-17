What is the maximum level cap in Tower of Fantasy? Answered

From exploring to completing missions, there are countless ways to level up in Tower of Fantasy. However, you may not be able to max out your character as fast as you may think. This is because the MMO currently has a maximum level cap that is gradually being raised, so you may eventually notice XP no longer coming your way. Here’s how the leveling system works and what level you can expect to cap out at in Tower of Fantasy.

Why Tower of Fantasy stops you from leveling up

At the time of writing, the level cap in Tower of Fantasy is being raised periodically with it eventually slated to stop at Level 70. This is most likely to due to the developers wanting players to stick around for the long haul, having them come back most days to experience new content and invest more time into their wanderer. So, you may find that some portions of the story and map are blocked off for the time being.

The current level cap is dictated by how long the game has been out for. For instance, the level cap at launch started at Level 18, while it will soar to Level 70 once it has been 88 days after release. With that in mind, you can find each day and their respective level cap below.

Day Level cap Day 1 Level 18 Day 2 Level 24 Day 3 Level 27 Day 4 Level 30 Day 5 Level 32 Day 6 Level 34 Day 7 Level 36 Day 8 Level 38 Day 9 Level 40 Day 11 Level 42 Day 13 Level 44 Day 15 Level 46 Day 17 Level 47 Day 19 Level 48 Day 21 Level 49 Day 23 Level 50 Day 25 Level 51 Day 27 Level 52 Day 29 Level 53 Day 31 Level 54 Day 34 Level 55 Day 37 Level 56 Day 40 Level 57 Day 43 Level 58 Day 46 Level 59 Day 49 Level 60 Day 52 Level 61 Day 56 Level 62 Day 60 Level 63 Day 64 Level 64 Day 68 Level 65 Day 72 Level 66 Day 76 Level 67 Day 80 Level 68 Day 84 Level 69 Day 88 Level 70

If you have found yourself constantly chasing the level cap, we recommend you also look into completing daily checklists and bounty missions to earn XP at a fast rate. These even reward Black and Gold Nuclei, ultimately allowing you to place special orders for stronger weapons and materials.