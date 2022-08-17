What is the maximum level cap in Tower of Fantasy? Answered

It may take a few months to finally reach your full potential.

Image via Hotta Studio

From exploring to completing missions, there are countless ways to level up in Tower of Fantasy. However, you may not be able to max out your character as fast as you may think. This is because the MMO currently has a maximum level cap that is gradually being raised, so you may eventually notice XP no longer coming your way. Here’s how the leveling system works and what level you can expect to cap out at in Tower of Fantasy.

Why Tower of Fantasy stops you from leveling up

At the time of writing, the level cap in Tower of Fantasy is being raised periodically with it eventually slated to stop at Level 70. This is most likely to due to the developers wanting players to stick around for the long haul, having them come back most days to experience new content and invest more time into their wanderer. So, you may find that some portions of the story and map are blocked off for the time being.

Related: Is the Daily Supply Box worth it in Tower of Fantasy? Answered

The current level cap is dictated by how long the game has been out for. For instance, the level cap at launch started at Level 18, while it will soar to Level 70 once it has been 88 days after release. With that in mind, you can find each day and their respective level cap below.

DayLevel cap
Day 1 Level 18
Day 2Level 24
Day 3Level 27
Day 4Level 30
Day 5Level 32
Day 6Level 34
Day 7Level 36
Day 8Level 38
Day 9Level 40
Day 11Level 42
Day 13Level 44
Day 15Level 46
Day 17Level 47
Day 19Level 48
Day 21Level 49
Day 23Level 50
Day 25Level 51
Day 27Level 52
Day 29Level 53
Day 31Level 54
Day 34Level 55
Day 37Level 56
Day 40Level 57
Day 43Level 58
Day 46Level 59
Day 49Level 60
Day 52Level 61
Day 56Level 62
Day 60Level 63
Day 64Level 64
Day 68Level 65
Day 72Level 66
Day 76Level 67
Day 80Level 68
Day 84Level 69
Day 88Level 70

If you have found yourself constantly chasing the level cap, we recommend you also look into completing daily checklists and bounty missions to earn XP at a fast rate. These even reward Black and Gold Nuclei, ultimately allowing you to place special orders for stronger weapons and materials.

© 2022, Gamepur. All rights reserved