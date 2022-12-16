All Overwatch 2 Competitive ranks in order

For people who like to play Overwatch 2 seriously, you will be spending a large majority of your time in Competitive matches. These ranked modes will have you fighting tough competition with your teammates as you fight to get a better SR rank to put you in a league of fiercer opponents. Getting the highest rank possible not only shows you where you stand against other players but is good for bragging rights when you get into squabbles with other people. Here is a full list of the ranks in order for Overwatch 2’s Competitive mode.

All Overwatch 2 SR ranks in order

In total, there are eight seasonal skill tiers you can be placed into in Overwatch 2. Within those tiers are five divisions numbered from the roman numeral V to I. V is on the lower side, while I denotes you are on the cusp of reaching the next division. Here are all of the ranks listed in order from lowest to highest:

Bronze V

Bronze IV

Bronze III

Bronze II

Bronze I

Silver V

Silver IV

Silver III

Silver II

Silver I

Gold V

Gold IV

Gold III

Gold II

Gold I

Platinum V

Platinum IV

Platinum III

Platinum II

Platinum I

Diamond V

Diamond IV

Diamond III

Diamond II

Diamond I

Master V

Master IV

Master III

Master II

Master I

Grand Master V

Grand Master IV

Grand Master III

Grand Master II

Grand Master I

Top 500

An average Overwatch 2 player will probably spend most of their time around the Silver to Gold range. Those who are more serious and put in the work to learn how the heroes work with and against each other and have the skills to pull off high-value plays on the different maps will be able to rise to the Platinum and Diamond area. The players who can pull all of this off and have next-level reactions and skills will reach into the Master and Grand Master area, getting recognized when they land in the Top 500 ranks of all players in their queue pool.